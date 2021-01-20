You can not force people to feel | The Daily Vulnerable

The one person you need to love you the most is yourself.

One of my mentors once said that the most important relationship you’ll ever have is a relationship with yourself, every other is a reflection of the relationship you have with yourself.

Avoid emotional hustle; avoid that compulsion to want to try so hard to have people love you, approve of you, or feel a certain way about you. Stop trying to force outcomes that are out of your control.

You cannot force people to feel, to want, just because you want them to. Even if you do, it often isn’t worth the price.

You have to get to a place where the only person’s approval that you need or want is yourself. As for the rest, you are blessed to have them, and sufficient if you don’t.

