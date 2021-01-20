You can not force people to feel | The Daily Vulnerable

The one person you need to love you the most is yourself.

One of my mentors once said that the most important relationship you’ll ever have is a relationship with yourself, every other is a reflection of the relationship you have with yourself.

Avoid emotional hustle; avoid that compulsion to want to try so hard to have people love you, approve of you, or feel a certain way about you. Stop trying to force outcomes that are out of your control.

You cannot force people to feel, to want, just because you want them to. Even if you do, it often isn’t worth the price.

You have to get to a place where the only person’s approval that you need or want is yourself. As for the rest, you are blessed to have them, and sufficient if you don’t.

Check out the video version

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies 🙂

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

Try to be conscious | The Daily Vulnerable

One of my mentors used to say that there are several kinds of people – one of which is malevolent ...

Michael Isaac January 19, 2021

Be vulnerable about it | The Daily Vulnerable

The other day I was watching some of my inspirations discuss issues they had to battle with again and again, ...

Michael Isaac January 18, 2021

Give yourself space | The Daily Vulnerable

My friend, TY Bello came to do a Joy masterclass with us two years ago where she said “the one ...

Michael Isaac January 15, 2021

Surround yourself with people that offer you grace | The Daily Vulnerable

I made a tough decision a few days ago; we had to let some people go because they hadn’t performed ...

Michael Isaac January 14, 2021

Do you know who you are? | The Daily Vulnerable

Do you know who I am? In Nigeria, asking that question is often interpreted as ‘do you know how powerful, ...

Michael Isaac January 13, 2021

Your views are allowed to change | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo There are a lot of doctrines I don’t believe in. Some people think that there is one way ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail