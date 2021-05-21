YNaijaMusic50: Don Jazzy, Davido, Ozedikus, Sunday Are, Simi…Here are the 50 Most Influential Nigerians in Music

For a country with numerous social issues, music is the one thing that manages to keep us sane. Every year, musical talents in Nigeria give us numerous hits to groove to, relax with, reflect on, and most importantly, help us forget our worries. These artists are very valuable Nigerian exports, and are the biggest metric, indicating that Nigeria remains the giant of Africa.

However, we very seldom think about who or what goes into making these stars and the hits they so graciously churn out. YNaija in keeping to tradition, puts together the annual #YNaijaMusic50 List; to highlight and profile the geniuses behind the geniuses.

The list features PR executives, digital innovators, producers, sound engineers, video directors, music label bosses and song writers.

Dear reader, here are the 50 Most Influential Nigerians in Music (2020-21):

PRODUCERS

Alli Odunayo: Alli Odunayo popularly known as Telz, is a producer and sound engineer who has been a torch bearer for the evolution of the Afro Beats genre in Nigeria.

His sound is a careful blend of western urban and afro beat, weaved so perfectly and caters to both the local and international audience. Engineering tracks like Burna Boy’s Wetin Dey Sup, an afro beat meets hip-hop sound, and Patoranking’s Abule, a mix of afro beats and reggae.



It’s easy to see how diverse and multi-talented this young producer is. This year, his stocks went way up after he became a Grammy award winner for his work with Burna Boy on the album, Twice as Tall.

Emmanuel Oredope (P. Priime): Popularly known as the Wunderkid, this 19-year-old has become the talk of “behind the music scene” for his already impressive and extensive production portfolio.

Coming from a music family, Emmanuel got the musical experience needed to build the career he has today, from his church choir. It was in the choir he developed an ear for rhythmic harmony and it was there he learnt how to mix sounds.



Prior to that, he was already adept in playing the drums, a skill he learnt from the tender age of 4, and the piano which he learnt at age 8. Not even 20 yet, and this sound engineer has already worked with the likes of Fireboy, Zlatan, Cuppy, Olamide and a host of others. He has also worked on big projects like Olamide’s Carpe Diem.

Igbinoba Osaze (Ozedikus): Ozedikus in the past few years, on the Nigerian music scene has become a name synonymous with hit tracks. You know the song is a banger as soon as you hear that name somewhere within the song.

A native of Edo state, this producer like most talented artistes began his journey at a very young age. He also like most music artistes began this journey from his time as a keyboardist in the choir.



The 23-year-old currently has an affiliation with Mavin Records, and has worked with artistes under the label; including Crayon, Korede Bello and Rema. He recently hopped on Teni’s Wonderland album and Tiwa Savage’s Celia.

Phillip Kayode Moses (Pheelz): Born in Lagos into a life of music, this music producer, singer/songwriter got into the business of making music as early as his high school days. He was mentored by legendary music producer ID Cabasa, before branching into a brand of his own.

With a strong affiliation to Olamide’s record label YBNL, Pheelz has produced for artistes under the label including Olamide himself (dating back to 2012), Fireboy, and Adekunle Gold. Asides producing for the label, Pheelz has also worked with big name stars like Tiwa Savage, Phyno, Runtown, MI and many more. Last year he took home the Headies Awards for Producer of the Year. He also dropped his EP: Hear Me Out, earlier this year, displaying versatility in the field of music.

Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba (Kel P): This producer hardly needs an introduction, as his contributions to the Nigerian music industry, and his portfolio is as rich as it gets.

He is a two-time Grammy Nominee, first mentioned in 2019 for his work on Burna boy’s African Giant, and again listed as a nominee in 2020 for his work on Skip Marley’s Higher Place, Reggae Album of the Year. Last year he worked on Wurld’s Afro soul album, Wizkid’s Made in Lagos and Niniola’s Colours and Sounds, amongst other projects. He was also signed to Universal Music in the same year.

Since beginning his career in 2016, Kel P has seen nothing but a rise to prominence, as he outdoes himself each passing year.

Victor Jimar Chujor-Idowu: Music for Victor has been non-negotiable as he once mentioned that he has never thought of getting a day job.

Popularly known as BeatsByJayy or Big Daddy Jay, this producer is one of the few in the country that continues to hold it down for hip-hop. Last year, asides releasing his own EP- Jaynuis, he worked with some of the most notable rappers in the country, including M.I and A.Q.

He had a 100% production credit on AQ’s ‘God’s Engineering,’ and M.I’s Judah.

Dunnie Lawal: Motivated by a need to escape the recession in Nigeria, Dunnie lawal also known as Legend, went on the career path of creating music.

With an already established talent in playing some musical instruments, the producer/singer/songwriter began her musical journey by learning how to mimic such sounds through music software, and with time, she got a hang of it, and found that she had quite the talent for music production. Today, she is a producer with an impressive body of work.

She recently worked with Oxlade, Wande Coal as well as Niniola and released her own single; Overdose which featured rising star Oxlade last year.

Olufemi Samuel SPAX: This native of Oyo discovered his talent in music as far back as his JSS 2 days, when he played the piano for his school social night and played for his church choir.

In 2009 he caught his big break when he met and produced for Dipo. Since then he has worked with artists like Falz, Waje, Don Jazzy and more.

Last year, he produced for some of the new school acts including Oxlade, Blaqbonzes, as well as Tems, and in the same year received a nomination at the Headies for Producer Of The Year.

MUSIC LABEL OWNERS

Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy): Multi-talented superstar is the only adulation that does this man any justice. Arguably, one of the biggest names in Nigerian music. The label executive has seen success in every facet of music he has explored.

He began as a producer, producing for then music sensation D’banj, and together they both took over the music industry. He then created his own record label, Mo Hits, where he signed singers like Wande Coal, Dr. Sid and more. All of whom would experience a huge level of success.

He later moved to singing, and was featured on hit tracks like D’Banj’s Mr. Endowed, P Square’s Collabo, and Tiwa Savage’s Eminado. Nowadays, he runs his record label, now called Mavin Records, which represent industry names like Rema, Tiwa Savage, Korode Bello, Crayon and more.

David Adedeji Adeleke (Davido): One of the twin towers in Nigerian music, Davido is a music artist who can hardly have a rival. Since coming into the music scene in 2011, the singer seems above doing any wrong.

His 10-year career boasts of number 1 chart songs, as barely any year goes by without him topping numerous musical charts. While churning out hits, this singer also manages to run one of the biggest and most successful record labels in the country; Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), and this record label has represented highly successful artistes like Peruzzi, Zlatan, Liya, Mayorkun and more.

As he famously said on Twitter; “Cynthia call me,” a phrase which alludes to singers linking up with him for a feature or collaboration if they want quick success, it almost feels like signing or affiliating oneself to this record label is an automatic ticket to media relevance.

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji: In 2012, Nigerians were introduced to a young hip talented rapper, who to everyone’s surprise, rapped so eloquently, and expressively in the native tongue of Yoruba.

A few years later, rapping in one’s native tongue became a trend. Olamide; singer/songwriter propelled this already existing concept and pushed it to new heights, and since his debut single; Duro Soke, the rapper has become a “back to back” music hit factory. In the last five years, he has also proven that his ability to make hits is not only skewed towards his own career, but towards those he signs.

Via his record label, Olamide has shown great skills in discovering and managing great talents. Artists under his record label YBNL, include Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Lyta, Pheelz and more.

Oluwatosin Ajibade (Mr Eazi): Banku music only became a thing, when Mr Eazi, took the Nigerian Afro beats sound and blended it masterfully with Ghanaian highlife music.

Since then Mr. Eazi has become one of top music sensations across both Nigeria and Ghana, becoming synonymous with songs which are considered hits even in Europe.

These days, while smuggling in hits into the music charts, Mr. Eazi also anchors Em Pawa, a music label which manages artists like Joeboy, Killertunez, Dj Neptune and more.

Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu Thankgod: Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu Thankgod is owner of the record label; Eezee Concepts, whose tagline should honestly be “short and sweet.”

Formerly a gospel artist, this record label executive runs his label with only four artistes signed on. Do not be fooled by the number of acts in his label though, all three artists initially signed on are powerhouses in the gospel music scene. Minister GUC, Judikay, Mercy Chinwo and most recently, Minister Chidinma are more than enough to make this label the most prominent gospel music label in the country this past year.



Indeed, they are more than enough reason for Thankgod to make this list.

Azeez Adeshina Fashola (Naira Marley): When you think about pushing the envelope in Nigerian music, few names come to mind as frequently as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley came into the music scene in 2014, with the goal of throwing caution to the wind with his music. His sound is a mix of street vibe and raunchy lyrics, and as such he has drawn to himself individuals who want to express their freedom in the most profane and rebellious way possible.

In 2019 he launched his record label Marlian Record, which signed acts like CBlvck, Zinoleesky, MohBad and Fabian Blu. And it goes without saying that these artists are the voice of street music.

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTORS

Lights! Camera! Action!

Apampa Owolabi Oluwadamilola (Dammy Twitch): From the baby steps of photography and video editing back in 2013 to creating music videos for some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, this film director, over the years has become one of the most sought-after music video directors in the country.

He runs his own production outfit; Polar Film Production. He is Davido’s go-to director, as he is responsible for conceptualizing most of the singer’s music videos.

This 26-year-old native of Oyo is the brains behind some of the most brilliant visuals in music last year, including Davido’s The Best, Mayorkun’s Body, Teni’s For you, Omah Lay’s Godly, Olakira’s Maserati, and many many more.

Meji Alabi: Having grown up in London, Texas and Lagos, it’s apparent how this director borrows ideas from diverse cultures and amalgamates them perfectly into his brand of film making.

He dabbles in all facets of film making, including music videos, commercials and movie making. Even when watching his music videos, you get a sense that he is trying to fit a story or narrative into a 3-minute video, bolstered with cultures from different eras, vibrant colors and a full set of extras.

Meji was on the director’s seat for Burna boy’s Way Too Big, Wizkid’s Smile, Tiwa Savage’s 49-99, and more.

Oladapo Fagbenle (Daps): Popularly known as Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle is a Nigerian-New York native who has been holding it down for the culture in the United States.

He began his video production career back in 2010 and has since worked with some of the biggest music stars in the world. Primarily focused on urban singers, Daps has directed videos for artistes such as The Migos, Rita Ora, Dababy, Davido, Rich the Kid, Wizkid and more.

ThankGod Omori Jeesam (TG Omori): Having the epiphany as early as age 16, that filmmaking is the career that best suits him, TG Omori began taking steps to making his dream come true. He immediately began to dabble into video editing.

Two years later, he graduated from Pencil Film Institute (PEFTI) at age 18, and immediately kicked off his career as a filmmaker; making him one of the youngest in the game and earning him the moniker ‘Boy Director.’ His career picked off rapidly and in 2019, it seemed like he had a monopoly of creating music videos for summertime hits.

Last year, he directed Burnaboy’s Odogwu, Joeboy’s Call, Oxlade’s Away, and more.

Aremu Olaiwola Qudus (Director K): Dir. K is one of the music industry’s most unorthodox film makers, creating visuals that stem from a need to tell stories rife with whimsical sceneries.

For this director, rich colors, breath-taking topographies, and marketeable performances from his cast, best accentuates his work. Last year he worked on Rema’s Booty Bounce, Ladipoe’s Know You, Wizkid’s Essence, Patoranking’s Abule and more.

He is founder of his own production company; PriorGold Pictures, with a focus on music videos, and TV series.

Sidney Onoriode Esiri (Dr. SID): If you are an avid fan of Nigerian music, you are no doubt aware of the precedence and innovation Mavin Records represent. The label throughout the years (whether under the moniker of MoHits or Mavin Records) has been responsible for giving us some of the biggest stars Africa has ever seen.

However, in recent years, the music label has also branched into filmmaking, and they seem to be doing an excellent job at it. At the centre of this subsidiary is Dr. SID.

While he uses this outfit to create music videos for its artists, the production company also focuses on behind-the-scenes film making; walking its audience via documentary, through the intricacies of creating and or promoting a music project, be it a listening party, concert or show, music pre-production, trailers, interviews, and behind-the-scenes for music videos.

Clarence Peters: This video director needs no introduction, as he stands out as one of the most decorated music video directors in the country, and arguably the biggest one out there.

One of Nigeria’s premier directors, Clarence Peters paved the way for new directors to be as creative and outstanding as they possibly can be. He is the founder and CEO of Capital Dream Pictures, a production company that not only produces visuals for musicians, but directs TV shows and movies.

He is the recipient of many awards and his works are too numerous to list. Very recently, he shot Burnaboy’s 23, Yemi Alade’s Deceive, Patoranking’s Temptation and more.

Anietie James: Anietie James since as far back as 2006, founded one of Nigeria’s most notable production companies; Ajefilmworks.

This Akwa Ibom native made the decision to move to Lagos in furtherance of his filmmaking career; a decision that has paid great dividends. Having enjoyed a great level of success and worked with some of the biggest stars in Nigeria, he set up his own academy: AJE Filmworks Academy to train young creatives like himself looking to become cinematographers.

Last year, he worked on videos for Naira Marley, Bella Shrmurda, Skiibi, and more.

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink): This leading lady, at just 21 is paving the way for females in a male-dominated industry. At age 16, she decided to go into film making, starting off with shooting clips for her church.

Her story is even more inspirational, considering that she lost her mom while in 200 level; and without even as much as a laptop, she continued to strive to achieve her dreams of becoming a cinematographer.

Very recently, she got her big break after she directed Chike’s Running to You, and If You No Love.

Anthony Richards and Tokini Richards: This couple run a production outfit; Frizzle n Bizzle focused on diverse areas of film making including TV commercials, documentaries, event coverage, film productions, and of course music videos.

They are the CEO and COO of the company respectively, and their modus operandi is centered on the originality of visual concepts. They seem to focus more on wholesome family friendly videos, and very recently, the production company was responsible for directing Timi Dakolo’s Everything (Amen), Tim Godfrey’s Iyanu A Sele, Sammie Okposo’s Too Good to be true, and more.

Ovie Etseyatse: A musician and entrepreneur from Naas, County Kildare, Ovie Etseyatse is currently one of the youngest Nigerian video directors and is responsible for a majority of Yemi Alade’s music videos.

This 21-year-old cinematographer was nominated for Best Music Video Award at the last Headies for his production of ‘Shekere.’ This is a milestone; one of the many we anticipate would come as his career progresses, as he was listed with names like Clarence Peters and TM Omori.

TALENT MANAGERS

Bose Ogulu: Bose Ogulu, popularly known as Mama Burna, throughout her career has exemplified the craft of molding great musical talent. Coming from a musical background, the music matriarch has been responsible for managing her son, the African Giant; Burnaboy, at the highest points of his career.

She is the founder & CEO of Spaceship Collective, a music production company. Very recently, she made it to Billboard’s 2021 International Power Player list. She is also a multi-linguist that speaks French, Italian, German, English and Yoruba; along with a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages and also has a Masters of Arts in translation.

Asa Asika: This talent manager is responsible for managing the illustrious career of one of Nigeria’s biggest artists; Davido.

Asika’s success today in the music industry was orchestrated from his early days, when he decided to quit schooling for a career in the business of music. He began with throwing small parties, which today is now a brand of famous bloc parties, a playground for some of the biggest stars in Nigeria to network.

He is also the co-founder of the Plug NG, a music publishing, licensing, distribution & entertainment company.

Muyiwa Awomiyi: This music manager truly came into the public eye during the Uganda arrest debacle, where Ugandan authorities remanded Omah Lay, Tems and Muyiwa Awoniyi himself, in Uganda for violating COVID-19 protocols.

However, Muyiwa, founder of music production company, BSB agency; has been a strong backbone for Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, one of Nigeria’s latest breakout stars.

Ojah Bee: Like Temilade Openiyi’s manager, this talent manager gained a lot of fame after he was brutally assaulted by the Nigerian Police during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020. It was impressive to see him stand against police brutality following the incident.



Equally impressive also is Ojahbee’s management of Oxlade, another among Nigeria’s biggest breakout stars in the last two years. He is also a music producer and very recently, dropped his album.

Seyi Awonuga: In the business of artiste management, you don’t often get the sort of humbling and endearing story you get from this manager.

Known by fans to be Zlatan Ibile’s girlfriend, she is rumoured to be the reason behind the singer’s success.

An artist manager at Marlian records, she manages Naira Marley, Zlatan, Zinoleesky and more. She is also the CEO of her own management company, Bangmewsicent.

Eloka Okaro: The business and technology consultant, is the business manager of Penthauze music.

By extension, he is responsible for handling the career of an artiste who has the strongest stranglehold on the eastern music market, Phyno and by all indications, a promising young star; Superboy Cheque.

Taiye Aliyu: If you are wondering the magic in Yemi Alade’s career, talking about having a massive francophone audience like no other artiste in Nigeria, this manager is partly why.

He is the CEO and head of talent management at Effyzzie Music Group. Apart from being Yemi Alade’s talent manager, he is also a brilliant brand strategist.

Super Sean Okeke: He is the Head of Operations at Jonzing World, a recording and talent management Label founded by former Mo Hits star, D’Prince.

Under the label, Super Sean Okeke is responsible for managing the careers of Da Ruger, and Rema, who has arguably been the biggest breakout star in the last two years. Sean was named the Entertainment Personality of the Year at the SCREAM AWARDS 2020.

Sunday Are: Being a veteran in the talent managing game and boasting an impressive portfolio of stars. Sunday Are is today, considered one of the country’s most successful talent managers having managed the careers of legends like Onyeka Owenu, Majek Fashek, Lagbaja, Asa and more.

These days, he is busy managing the career of Africa’s most sought after artist; Wizkid.

Since Wizkid signed him on, in 2015, he began to take on more shows outside of Nigeria, and there has been a clear growth in the artiste’s international influence and presence.

Alexander Okeke Ikemefuna: Being the Head of Talent management at YBNL, Olamide’s music label; no other talent manager in the country is responsible for managing the careers of as many big name stars as Alexander Okeke Ikemefuna currently does.

He oversees talent management for artistes under the label including; Olamide, Fireboy, and Adekunle Gold, all of which had big projects last year.

He is the CEO of Red & Axla Consults, a talent booking and management company. He is also a brilliant PR strategist responsible for managing the career of brand influencer; Ariyiike Dimples.

WRITERS

Eric Utere (Leriq): If you are a fan of Leriq, you know just how exciting it is to hear the famous phrase “Call The Paramedic” in a song. Asides being a producer, this artist also dabbles into the art of songwriting.

He gained prominence in the music industry after his work with Burna boy on his first album L.I.F.E. Since then, he has stuck with the artist and last year, it paid dividends as his affiliation with the African Giant and work on his album; Twice as Tall, got him a Grammy mention.

He was credited in Wizkid’s new album: Made in Lagos, as one of the contributing songwriters and lyricists.

Chisom Faith Ezeh (Rexxie): Another producer with a cool intro “Yo! Rexxie Pon Dis One,” Rexxie these past few years has been on a mission to lead the new sound in Nigerian music.

Producing for artists like Naira Marley, Chinko Ekun, and Zlatan, he is one of the pioneer producers for the now catchy Zanku sound. Asides his work as a producer, he is also a talented songwriter.

Last year, he was one of the songwriters credited in Burna boy’s Twice as Tall Album.

Oladeinde Okubajo: This young star was recently signed to Davido’s record label, DMW, and right off the bat, he is proving his worth.

He is one of the songwriters behind the success of Davido’s 2020 album: A Better Time. He recently got in the news after a fan claimed that Davido stole the lyrics of his hit song, Jowo from Victor AD.

This case was dismissed and it was revealed that Oladeinde Okubajo was the writer responsible for writing the song.

Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko (AG Baby): Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known by his stage name: Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, asides being one one of the country’s most brilliant vocalist is also one of the country’s sultriest and most talented songwriters, given the numerous hits he has written for himself.

He sometimes writes for Davido, as he was credited for writing Davido’s 1 milli in his album: A Better Time. He also wrote or co-wrote every single song in his 2020 album Afro Pop Vol 1, and was nominated as Songwriter of the year at the last Headies.

Simisola Ogunleye (Simi): Simply known as Simi, this exceptional vocalist like her husband (Adekunle Gold), is also known for her brilliant and passionate lyrics.

And like her husband in 2020, she was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the Headies, except that she won the award.

Asides writing her songs for her EP last year; Restless II, and the hit single Duduke, she also wrote for Adekunle Gold on his Afro Pop Vol 1 album.

SOUND ENGINEERS (VETERANS)

Zeeno Foster: When it comes to sound engineering, very few people in the industry have garnered the reputation that this sound engineer has.

With many years of experience in his craft, Zeeno Foster has worked with the likes of P-Square, May D, 9ice and other notable artistes. He runs Pro Zane Studios, where he serves as the CEO.

Wilson Dela Alao: He is a sound engineer, PR consultant and a Sound/Acoustic consultant who juggles between these crafts seamlessly.

He is the founder of Beatzfacts Media Ltd., a recording and mixing studio. Seen as a religious family man, he has worked with music legends including Weird Mc and King Sunny Ade.

Ademoye Seyi: Ademoye Seyi, popularly known as Shayman is the CEO of Folixx, a lounge for enjoying good food and great music.

Ademoye Seyi is a rapper, singer/songwriter and of course, sound engineer who began his career in the early 90s. He was recently awarded as Outstanding Youth Motivator by the Presidency of the National Youth Council.

He has worked with the likes of Flavour, Eldee and Davido.

STREAMING AND DISTRO BOSSES

Osagie Osarenkhoe: She is one of the leading female talent managers in the country, having managed the careers of big name artists like Banky W, Skales, Reekado Banks, Dammy Krane as well as her biggest artist, Wizkid.

She is the CEO and founder of the Zone Agency, a talent representation agency, currently responsible for managing Timaya, YCee and more.

She also anchors The Basement Gig, a monthly music event in Lagos which features top class artists. Perhaps more interesting, she was appointed the Country Manager of ONErpm; a global data and distribution music service with over 600,000 artistes worldwide. These artistes include Nigeria’s very own Flavour, Ada Ehi, Umu Ogbiligo, Laycon, Timaya and more.

Kimani Moore: is a music and fashion enthusiast. She runs her own music agency, which also has a substantial interest in fashion.

As a matter of fact, the artistes signed to her agency: Kimani Moore Entertainment are artistes who are not only known for their music but also their contribution to the culture of fashion in the country – Odunsi (The Engine), Deto Black and more.

Dubbed, The Alte Talent Manager Extraordinaire, Kimani is a music manager with a mission of growing global stars from right here in the motherland.

Ezegozie Eze: Owing to the fact that a number of big name artistes in the country including Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Wurld, are signed to Universal Music, the company decided to expand its operations in Nigeria, and it created a headquarter in Lagos headed by music executive, Ezegozie.

Simply put, Ezegozie is the General Manager of Universal Music Nigeria. His reach in music doesn’t stop there, as he is also the VP, Strategy and Market Developer at Empire; another major international music cooperation.

He is the Co-founder of Republic54, his own indigenous talent management agency. Prior to these, he held an executive position at South African-based music station, Channel O. He also recently created an app: MyCrawl App, which has the unique feature of connecting people via social events.

Oye Akideinde: With an extensive portfolio and roughly 20 years’ experience in tech, Oye has a lot of prominence in the eBusiness, financial, media and digital sectors.

When it comes to the business of music consulting and management, there are very few that are as accomplished and well-rounded as this music manager. He’s served as General Manager Tecno Mobile Digital Music and Regional Director at Boomplay (2017 to 2019), for where he emerged as the Digital Entertainment Innovator of the Year during the 2018 Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Award.

He is also co-founder of the digital entertainment music firm, 360nobs. These days, he heads the music services of telecommunications giants, MTN. A member of The Headies Academy (for the Headies Awards), he took home the Scream Award for Music Business Executive of 2020.

Michael Ugwu: If you’ve ever heard the name iRocking.Net, this man is the brains behind it.

He is CEO of Freeme Digital Limited; a 3rd party digital distribution/label services company. For five years, dating back to 2014, this music manager served as the General Manager of the globally established music cooperation; Sony Music. coordinating its operations in West Africa up until 2019.

He is a philanthropist; running Freeme Foundation and an empowerment program for youths -Affa Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Oluwaseun Lloyd: Oluwaseun Lloyd popularly known as Sir Banko, is the current General Manager of Sony Music West Africa. A position the company says he earned because of his “Pure love for music.”

Described as a music entrepreneur, the President of Davido Music Worldwide, oversees the careers of artistes such as Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, etc, and is in charge of projects involving these artists – including concerts, album launches, and brand development.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

To help collate this list, we brought on board, veteran female rapper, Shola Idowu popularly known as Weird MC; and music guru, Motolani Alake, as members of our Jury for the #YNaijaMusic50.



They both possess years of experience and mastery in the music industry that we could confidently bank on.