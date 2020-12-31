YNaija2020Review: Here are the 20 most read stories on YNaija.com this year

2020, for many people was the year which had almost everything about it influenced by the pandemic. For most people, the pandemic which led to a global lockdown, created a sense of emotion as we see with the stories that garnered the most views. The year also created the need to stay informed to events locally and internationally – especially when you consider how most people spent a long time consuming information in the comfort of their homes.

The stories featured here with the most views are those which called for readers to be in touch with their sense of emotion, stories with snap and precise information and stories that raised curiosity for certain issues and topics.

1.

Following a New York Times article, YNaija wrote a Deep Dive on the immigration and refugee crisis in the European Union, EU, especially as it concerns Greece and Turkey. The story had an emotional call to action, and for the purpose of which ‘Why we should be concerned that Greece is leaving African migrants at sea’ was written, the article garnered over 500k views – making it the top story on the website in 2020.

2.

There were a number of uplifting, motivating, sorrowful and pensive stories from the #EndSARS protest in October. While many Nigerians were very vocal with their demands, there were a few casualties that left us emotions that were just beyond us. Following Anthony’s death, after he was stabbed, YNaija wrote about his last words which got the interest of Nigerians and inspired a lot of people.

3.

In May, there was a report of President Buhari cancelling all the pending appointment by his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari after he passed from COVID-19 complications. The story which appeared on the YNaija Cover, saliently garnered the attention of many Nigerians after it was discovered that some of the appointments were not authorised by the president.

4.

Another story that pulled weight on the YNaija website is the report on George Floyd’s death in May. YNaija told the story based on reports from the U.S with an addition on how Nigerians reacted to the story.

5.

In June, following several viral reports with photos and videos of killings in Northern Nigeria, we did a Deep Dive on how Nigerians were reacting to the story. Nigerians, according to the report mainly expressed their disappointments, while calling for better governance. President Muhammadu Buhari, upon announcement of the killings, also expressed shock over the incidents.

6.

Everyone loves a good story about their favourite artist. The Lagbaja at 60 story was another story that garnered a lot of views because it aimed at unmasking the face behind the mask that has not only entertained Nigerians in his time but has also inspired young people in many ways.

7.

In May, The general overseer of the Guiding Light Assembly, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, had insisted that if the government eased the restriction placed on churches, he wouldn’t comply. The pastor made this known in a #WithChude special series that involved a number of other pastors from the series.

8.

This is no usual YNaija article. In fact, it is not even an article. In YNaija’s roundup of the ‘Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today’ a video that made rounds on social media was interpreted by a Twitter user as she explained what really happened in room 306.

9.

Everyone loves a good drama. And popular reality TV Show, UltimateLoveNG, was it for many who watched it. While some contestants were feeding fans with contents, others gave us premium drama content and Nigerians were here for it.

10.

During the lockdown, there were reported cases of unrest across several areas in Lagos, Ogun and some other western states. Many blamed poverty and the weak security system. However, as many called on the police to do something about increasing cases, their pleas fell on deaf ears. The demand was shifted to the leader of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

11.

Following the drama that ensued from Edo Governor’s exit from the All Progressive Party, APC, a lot of political figures had one or two things to say. For Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi, his condescending statement and confidence in the APC, landed him a lot of reactions from Nigerians and YNaija wrote about it here.

12.

While the Coronavirus hit Nigeria slowly (compared to other countries), Nigerians still had a hard time accepting the data as reported by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC. For many, the NCDC and the federal government purposefully shut down the economy for their own personal gain. This story, told with the reaction of Nigerians who shared their two cents on the issue, was another story that garnered views on the website.

13.

As cases increased in Nigeria, it was expected of the country to go into a lockdown. But many Nigerians, in the wake of the virus, didn’t take the pandemic seriously. This is another story that gained a lot of views on the YNaija website.

14.

We saw a lot of Twitter wars between Nigeria and other African countries in 2020. From South Africa to Ghana, From Uganda to even Niger Republic. While all of these stories, told with people’s reactions gain a lot of views, the Kenya VS Nigeria fight was to live for.

15.

The Funke Akindele story was quite an interesting story that gained the attention of many Nigerians. The Nollywood actress was charged to court and sentenced for the misdemeanour charge of breaking social distancing guidelines by the Lagos State Government after appearing as a face in the message calling Lagosians to practice Social Distancing.

16.

YNaija profiled reality TV Star, Erica Nlewedim, who was a housemate at the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition. And as expected, the views remain outstanding.

17.

In March, a viral video of a popular Nigerian pastor, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, surfaced on social media. The pastor was seen prophesying an end to the pandemic on the 27th of March and Nigerians lived for it. Appearing as a YNaija cover, this story gained the attention of many.

18.

From the index case with the Italian man till the point it is now, The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has always given an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, on 19th of April, the NCDC failed to release the usual update until after midnight on the 20th. This story created curiosity for may Nigerians who have earlier expressed their reservations on the presence of the virus in the country.

19.

Everyone loves a good scandalous story – especially when it involves known faces on social media. The Omohtee story about a botched surgery gone wrong will remain one story from 2020 that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

20.

There are quite a number of things that never misses the attention of people on the streets of Nigeria Twitter, and one of these things are beautiful women. In June, a social media trend that explored the beauty that emanates from Eritrean woman was debated on Nigeria Twitter after a photo was made viral.

Thanks for reading YNaija.com in 2020. Happy New Year in advance.