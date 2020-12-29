YNaija2020Review: Lai on DJ Switch, Pastor Chris on 5G, “Honorable minister it’s ok”…10 Worst Quotes we heard this Year

Just. Stop. Talking.

10. “The man in question, he has not been proven to be a serial woman beater. If he had a case which no competent court of jurisdiction had convicted him on that matter, why should the AGN be roped into it?”- Emeka Rollas

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) defending the induction of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the guild despite pushback from veteran actors like Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo.

9. “While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their dear daughter, Professor Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest. The vice-chancellor then used the opportunity to call on students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they keep and the places that they visit.” – Statement signed by Benedicta Ehanire.

Grossly insensitive official press statement by the University of Benin following the gruesome rape and murder of one of its students, Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology undergraduate. Because it wouldn’t be a complete Nigerian response if it’s absent of victim-blaming. Shame on whoever thought this was okay.

8. “The curses, the abuses from children and I ask myself is this Nigeria? What is going on? Children cursing, people having the effrontery to enter an oba’s palace…hold his staff of office. Mr Speaker in the next five years there will be no Nigeria if we don’t start now.”- Desmond Elliot

Actor turned filmmaker turned politician Desmond Elliott giving his worst performance ever at the Lagos State House of Assembly plenary on the outcomes of the #EndSARS protests.

7. “I am not saying there is something wrong with her I’m saying that there is something wrong with her temperament. Because you don’t need to ask me you can ask the four husbands that she married.”– Godswill Akpabio

Leave it to a man to cast aspersions on the private life of his accuser instead of addressing the very major corruption issues that were raised. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs shaming Joy Nunieh, former boss of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who accused him of everything from bunkering to sexual harassment.

6. “Since she was very desperate for asylum in any country, did she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country? In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for who she is, a fraud, a front for divisive and destructive forces.”- Lai Mohammed

Everything about Minister of Information Lai Mohammed’s insensitive and divisive response to the CNN report detailing the events of October 20 deserves to be thrown in the trash but this particular quote dismissing DJ Switch is damning for how government deploys the weapon of state against a traumatised citizen who just suffered through a terrible incident.

5. “If President Buhari hadn’t exercised the restraint and tolerance of a father, we would have been talking of something else in the country. The rivers of Nigeria could have turned crimson, and mourning and lamentations would have suffused the land. But we are thankful for the father in President Buhari, patient and enduring, almost to a fault.” – Femi Adesina

This list could easily be populated with ten unintelligent quotes by the President’s media aide but there is only so much we can take at a time. So this will have to do.

4.“…And that’s the reason for the vaccines. Because of what it can help to induce into you with which you can now communicate with the 5G.”- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

We watched the entire broadcast where Pastor Chris made these claims and truth be told we couldn’t make a lick of sense from all the rambling. Is everything alright with the man of God?

3.“Don’t @me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war.”- Hadiza El-rufai

When the attention of Kaduna First Lady, Hadiza El-rufai was drawn to a disturbing rape-y tweet from her son Bello, her initial response seemed to be a full-on endorsement of his misbehavior. Following backlash, she would eventually show a modicum of remorse.

2. “I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,”- President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, who provided zero leadership in response to the #EndSARS movement and the violent aftermath following its hijack had words for the foreign media coverage. It was the audacity for us.

1. “Honourable member..Honourable minister, it’s okay. That is okay…it’s okay…Honourable minister off (sic) your mic…” – Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The sound of the gavel banging that accompanied these pleas of protests is the sound of corruption trying hard to cover its muddy tracks. Hon Thomas Ereyitomi, represents Warri Federal Constituency desperately trying to stop a gleeful minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio from singing like a canary.