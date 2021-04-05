YNaija Church 100: A list of the most influential Nigerians in Church | The #YNaijaCover

Welcome to church.

One sure place for Christendom. Where Christ and his people interact. Where problems are solved. Where hearts are won and souls saved.

It is a place of light where spirituality is renewed and kickstarted. It is a place of the people led by the Most High.

In church, there are people who ensure Christianity is regarded as a big deal. Who win souls for Christ, who organise the disorganised, who teach people the way of Christ, who use their lives for the good of humankind.

We call them the People of God. These people act in numerous capacities in Church and ensure Christ stays in our minds.

They spice up the spiritual flavours, they make church modern and Christian, they make it fun to be with Christ.

It is these people we call the Most Influential Nigerians in Church.

They are 100 and we know that with these people, the Church in Nigeria stays Christian and winning.

We have people like :

Kingsley Okonkwo, who continues to churn out therapeutic messages on marriage that sometimes go viral; Dr. Paul Enenche, who was actively philanthropic last year, donating relief packages for the less privilege during the lock-down; Chioma Jesus, a distinct gospel artiste, also used her foundation to aid the less privilege in society last year; Bolaji Idowu, whose Ministry targets a core audience of young people with an emphasis on driving positive change in their lives. His Church harvesters also engaged in philanthropic activities last year. Funto Ibuoye, who conveys the ‘Becoming conference’, an annual women empowerment program, she also made the Mogulettes Africa 100 Most Inspiring Moguls in 2020. Rev. Fr. John Chinyere Oluoma trends occasionally on social media for some of his more than interesting opinions, to founding a social media network for Catholics called Wowcatholic, John Chinyere Oluoma is a reverend father who manages to stand out amongst an already impressive cast of authentic and inspired Catholic orators.

Want to know all 100 of them? Follow this link.