Yellowlyfe and Revney redefine pop-up sales in first-of-its kind event: Shop & Network

You must have heard that seeing is believing, and understand when we say that you have to be part of an experience to be able to hold on to amazing memories and narrate your experience.



This is what informs our use of ‘you missed’ when we tell our stories thereafter. But wait, what were you doing on Sunday, May 30, 2021, that you decided not to attend the shop and network event organised by YellowLyfe and Revney?

COVID-19? Yeah, we know. And, we made sure people got in, shopped and networked safely. Security? Talk about an event that was more secure than the wedding ceremony of James Bond’s daughter. The timing? It began 2:00pm and no one would have stopped you if you decided to leave earlier than the actual fun began.

Whatever your reason is (was), you definitely missed the opportunity to expand your network. Meet more young Nigerians in different spaces, changing narratives and leading others on in this endeavour. But, it was not all career and professional conversations.

There were board games to play – with people you never knew. You would have been having fun with an unfamiliar face(s). These games had the drinking penalties and you may have seen people go back home walking on their heads. Well, that did not happen. Vouchers were also given out and people went home with amazing gifts like getting a cup of ice cream from Coldstone.

Amid the fun and networking, YellowLyfe and Revney sold their products at unbelievable discounts that surely excited the guests. Who does not like the idea of discount?

Those YellowLyfe tees with funky inscriptions, bucket hats, and Revney products were all displayed as the fun continued. Also, no one stopped anyone from doing window shopping, you know.

You must have thought about item 7. Food and drink vendors were at the party and also gave discounts. So, imagine yourself walking around with a glass of wine, exchanging pleasantries with a potential friend and/or business partner, shopping and playing games. Oh my!

Shout to our partners; Ace Wash, YNaija.