Y! Africa presents #Africa500 | The continent’s Most Inspiring Youths and Generation of Change Makers (West Africa)

Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and outside the continent. These youth are the ones whose innovative nature draws the awe of the world. These youth we have listed, because we call them the most inspiring African youth of the present time.

Want to know them? We present the change makers from West Africa:

Abijako Taofeek, Nigerian fashion designer (22)

Abraham Attah, Ghanaian actor (18)

Adenike Oladosu, Nigerian climate activist (26)

Aisha Salaudeen, Nigerian journalist (26)

Aissata Dia, Ivorian model (26)

Akingbola Adewunmi, Nigerian health expert (21)

Alphonso Boyle Davis, Ghanaian footballer (20)

Kingsley Ayogu, Nigerian contemporary artiste (26)

Aminata Kabba, Sierra Leonean musician (26)

Ansu Fati, Guinea-Bissauan footballer (18)

Arinze Ifeakandu, Nigerian author (25)

Awa Sanoko, Ivorian model (25)

Babatunde “Ikorodu Bois” Sanni, Nigerian content creator (23)

Bella Shmurda, Nigerian musician (24)

Broda Shaggi, Nigerian comedian, actor, content creator (24)

Cephas Ayako-Ashwa, Nigerian law maker, advocate (28)

Charity Adule, Nigerian footballer (27)

Mathew Blaise, Nigerian activist (21)

Chike, Nigerian musician (28)

Charlette N’Guessan, Ivorian engineer (26)

Claude Bourgeois, Ivorian rapper and producer (28)

Dafe Oboro, Nigerian producer, filmmaker, portrait and documentary photographer (26)

Dancegod Llyod, Ghanaian dancer and choreographer (28)

Davido, Nigerian singer (28)

Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha, footballer (28)

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adebayo, content creator, and actor (28)

Dennis Nana “KiDi” Dwamena, Ghanaian highlife singer (27)

Derick Omari, founder, Tech Era (22)

Divine Oduduru, athlete (24)

Dj Cuppy, Nigerian musician, disc jockey (28)

Ebaby Kobby, Ghanaian content creator (28)

Edwina Wehjla, Liberian model (27)

Efe Ajabga, Nigerian boxer (26)

Emmanuelle Samuel, Nigerian actress, comedian (10)

Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, Nigerian tech founder; Patricia (24)

Fireboy DML, Nigerian musician (24)

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky, Nigerian activist (26)

Fransisca Gawugah, Ghanaian singer/songwriter (28)

Franz Drameh, Gambian filmmaker (28)

Fred Oyetayo, Nigerian tech entrepreneur (27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nigerian NBA basketballer (26)

Gideon Olanrewaju, Nigerian social entrepreneur (27)

Global Boga, Ghanaian musician, dancer, (20)

Hassan Maina, Nigerian writer, spoken word artist, and activist (24)

Henrich Akomolafe, technical director; Akotex, Nigerian (27)

Ismaila Sarr, Senegalese footballer (22)

J Tube, Ghanaian YouTuber (20)

Jeremiah Thoronka, Sierra Leonean engineer, advocate (20)

Joana Kolo, Nigerian politician (28)

Joeboy, Nigerian singer/songwriter (23)

Jores Okore, Ivorian footballer (28)

Joseph Awuah-Darko, Ghanaian philanthropist (24)

Josh Okogie, Nigerian NBA basketballer (22)

Otosirieze Obi-Young, Nigerian journalist (26)

Kelechi Iheanacho, Nigerian footballer (24)

Daniel Obasi, Nigerian art director, filmmaker (25)

Kevin Ossah, Togolese climate activist (23)

Khoudia Diop, Senegalese model (24)

Anthony Mmesoma Madu, Nigerian ballet dancer (11)

Komlavi Donald Adzonou, Togolese photographer (23)

Kuami Eugene, Ghanaian musician (23)

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian musician (26)

Laycon, Nigerian rapper, reality TV star (27)

Lea Soukeyna, Senegalese TV host and PR consultant (28)

Lewis Appiagye, Formula 1 racer (16)

Lyla King, Senegalese model and dancer (9)

Mabel Suglo, Ghanaian entrepreneur (27)

Mame Bineta Sane, Senegalese actress (21)

Maxim Bady, Gambian comedian (28)

Mayorkun, Nigerian musician (26)

Mayowa Nicholas, Nigerian model (22)

Michaela Deprince, Sierra Leonean ballet dancer (26)

Rhoda Agilinko, Ghanaian activist (21)

Gayflor Beyan Garvelee, Liberian advocate (28)

Nelson Agholor, America footballer, Nigerian (27)

Nihade Assoumanou, Togolese writer, advocate (22)

O’plerou Grebet, Ivorian artist, graphic designer, illustrator (23)

Odunayo Eweniyi, tech founder, Nigerian (27)

Ola John, Liberian footballer (28)

Olumide Oworu, Nigerian actor (26)

Omoniyi Temidayo “Zlatan”, Nigerian musician (26)

Oshoala Asisat, Nigerian footballer (26)

Oumar Kane, Senegalese athlete and heavyweight (28)

Oxlade, Nigerian musician (24)

Oyinlomo Quadre, Nigerian tennis player (17)

Pa Salieu, Gambian musician (23)

TG Omori, Nigerian cinematographer (25)

Rahama Sadau, Nigerian filmmaker, actress, dancer and singer (27)

Rahile Mijiyawa, Togolese advocate (22)

Rebecca Hampson Nengi, Nigerian influencer, and reality TV star (22)

Rema, Nigerian musician (20)

Richard Akuson, Nigerian advocate (26)

Rinu Oduala, Nigerian activist (22)

Ruby Akubueze, Nigerian actress (23)

Sadio Mane, Senegalese footballer (27)

Olivia Anakwe, Nigerian model/advocate (22)

Samuel Chukwueze, Nigerian footballer (21)

Satta Sheriff, Liberian advocate (22)

Scilla Owusu, Ghanaian filmmaker (22)

Serge Aurier, Ivorian footballer (28)

Seun Fakorede, Nigerian politician (28)

Seyi Aragbada, digital strategist and content creator, Nigerian (26)

Stanley “Omah Lay” Didia, Nigerian musician (23)

Swanky Jerry, Nigerian fashion designer (28)

Sydney Sam, Ghanaian entrepreneur (28)

Tacko Fall, Senegalese NBA basketballer (25)

Temi Evo, Nigerian cinematographer (28)

Temi Otedola, Nigerian actress and blogger (24)

Temilade “Tems” Openiyi, Nigerian musician (25)

Teniola Apata “Teni”, Nigerian musician (28)

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian footballer (27)

Tobi Amusan, Nigerian athlete (23)

Tom Moutchi, Ivorian actor (28)

Tomi Adeyemi, Nigerian novelist (28)

Vena Arielle Ahouansou, Benin medical entrepreneur (27)

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda “MzVee”, Ghanaian musician (28)

Victor Ndigwe, Nigerian model (24)

Weah Bangura, Sierra Leonean model (23)

Wendy Addo “Shay”, Ghanaian musician (24)