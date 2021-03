Y! Africa presents #Africa500 | The continent’s Most Inspiring Youths and Generation of Change Makers (Southern Africa)

Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and outside the continent. These youth are the ones whose innovative nature draws the awe of the world. These youth we have listed, because we call them the most inspiring African youth of the present time – whose names will stay on our lips a while.

Want to know them? We present the change makers from South Africa:

Mbulelo Ndlazilwana, South African actor (25)

Pallance Dladla, South African actor (28)

Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Namibian politician (24)

Karl Kugelmann, South African model (23)

Godiragetse Fareed Mogajane, South African educator (25)

Lloyd Harris, South African tennis player (23)

Zamani Mbatha, South African actor (22)

Master KG, South African musician (24)

Nijel Amos, Botswanan footballer (26)

Paul Makaya, corporate, Zimbabwean (26)

Pieter-Steph du Toit, South African rugby player (28)

Sandile Sandile Shezihezi, South African entrepreneur (26)

Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu, law firm director, South African (25)

Thobo Khathola, Botswanan educator (28)

Tony Mautsu, Botswanan entrepreneur (27)

Tristan de Lange, Namibian cyclist (23)

Trevor Oahile, Botswanan activist and media personality (23)

Uzair Essack, South African entrepreneur (27)

Malia Baker, Botswanan actress (14)

Stephen Bartlett, Botswanan entrepreneur (28)

Sasa Klass, Botswanan musician (27)

Motswafere, Botswanan musician (27)

Amantle Brown, Botswanan musician (27)

Han C, Botswanan musician (26)

Allison Jonas, Botswanan fashion designer (22)

Teresa Jonas, Botswanan fashion designer (22)

Siyanda Mohutsiwa, Botswanan writer (28)

Tatiana Sumburane, Mozambican influencer (27)

Messias Maricoa, Mozambican singer (27)

Assumpta Gahutu, Namibian model (28)

Sipho Andreas, Namibian comedian (16)

Steffen Miro, Namibian content creator (18)

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Namibian actor (14)

Esther Eino, Namibian artist (22)

George Kambala, Namibian activist (28)

Jonas Jonas, Namibian boxer (27)

Vera Adrian, Namibian cyclist (27)

Gerhard Erasmus, Namibian cricketer (25)

Maike Diekmann, Namibian rower (26)

Tumelo Mathebula, South African producer (28)

Adam Ladell, South African musician (21)

Nakita Johnson, South African vlogger (28)

Nasty C, South African rapper (23)

King Berto, South African content creator (26)

Byron Langley, South African actor (27)

John-Marc van Wyk, South African content creator (18)

Calvin Reef, South African content creator (20)

Devon Broughton, South African content creator (20)

Itumeleng Ntsube, South African politician (22)

Inna Hengari, Namibian politician (24)

Jason Van Tonder, South African content creator (21)

Hlomela Bucwa, South African politician (27)

Collen Malatji, South African activist (27)

Zulaikha Patel, South African activist (18)

Angeline Makore, Zimbabwean activist (23)

Sanele Junior Xaba, South African model and activist (26)

Gogontlejang Phaladi, Botswanan activist (26)

Cindy Mahlangu, South African actor (24)

Ntobeko Sishi, South African actor (22)

Thuthuka Mthembu, South African actor (22)

Ama Qamatha, South African actor (22)

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, South African actor (10)

Dorn Ndlovu, South African entrepreneur (28)

Busisiwe Mkhumbuzi, South African entrepreneur (26)

Avthar Aniruth, South African entrepreneur (23)

Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina, Zimbabwen entrepreneur (27)

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, South African entrepreneur (26)

Clarence Munyai, South African sprinter (22)

Wayde Van Nierkerk, South African sprinter (28)

Chad Le Clos, South African swimmer (28)

Akani Simbine, South African sprinter (27)

Thembi Kgatlana, South African footballer (24)

Quinton De Kock, South African cricketer (28)

Aphiwe Dyantyi, South African Rugby player (26)

Percy Tau, South African footballer (26)

Kagiso Rabada, South African cricketer (25)

Rich Mnisi, South African fashion designer (27)

Sho Madjozi, South African musician (28)

Kealeboga Masango, South African actor (17)

Siphesihle Ndaba, South African actor (23)

Michelle Nkamankeng, South African writer (11)

Stacy Fru, South African writer (13)

Mooya Musunga, Zambian dancer (20)

Jae Cash, Zambian rapper (27)

Gabriel Kunda Jr., Zambian footballer (28)

Moonga Kampambwe, Zambian singer (24)

El Mukuka, Zambian musician (28)

Victoria Wezi Mhone, Zambian musician (28)

Beatrice Phiri, Zambian activist (23)

Maxwell Mumba, Zambian activist (25)

Anesu mutara, Zimbabwean actor (24)

Solea Pfeiffer, Zimbabwean actor (26)

Frogirl Ginny, Zimbabwean YouTube content creator (23)

Scola Dondo, Zimbabwean TV presenter (25)

Percelle Ascott, Zimbabwean actor (27)

Takudzwa Victoria Rosa, Zimbabwean musician (24)

Marvellous Nyongoro, Zimbabwean entrepreneur (22)

Olipah Chomba, Zambian entrepreneur (23)

Nkosilathi Nyathi, Zimbabwean activist (17)

Manel Kape, Angolan mixed martial artiste (27)

Dicklaz Brown, Angolan musician (25)

Amilna Estevao, Angolan model (21)

Reis Fernando, Angolan dancer (27)

Katiana Bonifacio, Angolan influencer (22)

William Carvalho, Angolan footballer (28)

Ricardo Moloi, Angolan rapper (28)

Maria Borges, Angolan model (28)