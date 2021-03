Y! Africa presents #Africa500 | The continent’s Most Inspiring Youths and Generation of Change Makers (East Africa)

Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and outside the continent. These youth are the ones whose innovative nature draws the awe of the world. These youth we have listed, because we call them the most inspiring African youth of the present time.

Want to know them? We present the change makers from East Africa:

Beth Odek Amondi, Kenyan model (22)

Betty Bosibori Nyakweba, Kenyan medical practitioner (23)

Aida Kamanyire, Kenyan author (27)

Azie Tesfai, Eritrean actress (28)

Barclay Okari, Kenyan entrepreneur (28)

Alex Mativo, Kenyan entrepreneur (26)

Azziad Nasenya, Kenya content creator (20)

Vinka, Ugandan musician (26)

Hassan Kavuma Wassawa, Ugandan dancer (16)

Patricia Nabakooza, Ugandan dancer (15)

Ashley Kavuma, Ugandan dancer (10)

Ronald Ssentongo, Ugandan dancer (18)

Cynthia Nkanai, Kenyan politician (20)

Ricia Nyangoma, Ugandan dancer (13)

David Avido, Kenyan fashion designer (24)

Isaac Tumusiime, Ugandan dancer (18)

Elizabeth Nalugemwa, Agriculture, Ugandan (26)

Ellen Chilemba, Malawian activist (18)

Hassan Sseruwu, Ugandan dancer (20)

Grace Ngulube, Malawian activist (25)

Bashir Lubega, Ugandan dancer (21)

Feffe Bussi, Ugandan rapper (27)

Faith Aweko, Ugandan advocacy (26)

Fred Tumwesigye, Ugandan dancer (17)

Saudah Birungi, Ugandan social entrepreneur (22)

Gerald Matolo, Kenyan tech entrepreneur (23)

Gift Sukez, film, Malawian (27)

Llehlani BakeFace, Eritrean content creator (17)

Grace Wanene, Kenyan advocate (27)

Happiness Ndanu, Kenyan advocate (20)

John Blaq, Ugandan musician (24)

Yusra Babekr-Ali, Eritrean model (23)

Joanna Kinuthia, Kenyan entrepreneur and influencer (26)

Kenneth Muguna, Kenyan footballer (25)

Kiiza Namusobya, Ugandan advocate (23)

Lelise Neme, Corporate, Ethiopian (27)

Mercy Melody Kayodi, corporate, Ugandan (27)

Michelle Oyoo Abiero, Kenyan advocate (18)

Mikhala Barasa, Kenyan advocate (23)

Bahati Kenya, Kenyan musician (28)

Asia saeed, Somalian entrepreneur (21)

Catherine Nalukwago, Ugandan entrepreneur (23)

Christian Kassahun, Ethiopian social entrepreneur (21)

Vanessa Ishimwe, Rwandan Educator (24)

Ian Khonje, agriculture, Malawian (20)

Benjamin Mushayija Gisa, manufacturing, Rwandan (21)

Wilfred Chege, tech, Kenyan (20)

Jonathan Paul Katumba, Ugandan entrepreneur (22)

Mia Randria, Madagascan content creator (25)

Shadir Musa Bwogi, Ugandan boxer (24)

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, tech, Ugandan (24)

Matina Razafimahefa, Madagascan educator (22)

Hamidu Ssonka Biha, Ugandan social entrepreneur (22)

Thon Maker, South Sudan Basketballer (21)

Tesh Mbaabu, tech, Kenya (27)

Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan activist (23)

Amumpaire Vaolah, Ugandan entrepreneur (26)

Vicky Aridi, Kenyan advocate (22)

Beverly Mutindi Chogo, Kenyan social entrepreneur (23)

Halima Aden, Somalian model (23)

Malaika Firth, Kenyan model (26)

Nella Ngingo, Burundian model (27)

Hanan Tarq, Ethiopian actor (26)

Fatuma Olhai, Ethiopian blogger (23)

Selam Tesfaye, Ethiopian actor (27)

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Ethiopian actress (16)

Lidya Jewett, Ethiopian actress (14)

Hanan Tarik, Ethiopian actress (26)

Margaret Nyaireira Wambui, Kenyan runner (25)

Francine Niyonsaba, Burundian runner (27)

Sabrina Simader, Kenyan skier (22)

Emmanuel Korir, Kenyan runner (25)

Jacob Kiplimo, Ugandan runner (20)

Faith Kipyegon, Kenyan runner (27)

Upile Chisala, Malawian writer (25)

Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Kenyan activist (25)

Cate Campbell, Malawian swimmer (28)

Bronte Campbell, Malawian swimmer (26)

Tsar Leo, Malawian rapper (25)

Trezzo Mahoro, Rwandan actor (24)

Ncuti Gatwa, Rwandan actor (28)

Sherrie Silver, Rwandan dancer (27)

Bosco Nzeyimana, Rwandan entrepreneur (26)

Israel Mbonyi, Rwandan gospel artist (28)

Dree Low, Somalian rapper (26)

Mubarak Muyika, Kenyan tech entrepreneur (26)

Tatiana Sumburane, Mozambican influencer (27)

Sheila Ibrahimo, Mozambican influencer (26)

Celeste O’Connor, Kenyan actress (22)

Willy Paul, Kenyan musician (27)

Elsa Majimbo, Kenyan comedian (19)

Eva Apio, Ugandan model (20)

Anita Fabiola, Ugandan actress (26)

Bettinah Tianah, Ugandan TV host (27)

Quiin Abenakyo, Ugandan model (24)

Phiona Mutesi, Ugandan chess player (25)

Madina Nalwanga, Ugandan actress (18)

Alengot Oromait, Ugandan politician (28)

Joshua Cheptegei, Ugandan runner (24)

Halimah Nakaayi, Ugandan runner (26)

Edgar Tarimo, Tanzanian activist (19)

Mbwana Samatta, Tanzanian footballer (28)

Najma Mohamed, Tanzanian advocate (17)

Hamisa Mobetto, Tanzanian musician (26)

Rayvanna, Tanzanian singer (27)

Herieth Paul, Tanzanian model (25)

Mose Iyobo, Tanzanian dancer (28)

Idris Sultan, Tanzanian actor (28)

Elizabeth Michael, Tanzanian actor (25)

Faustina Charles Mfinaga “Nandy”, Tanzanian musician (28)

Lava Lava, Tanzanian rapper (27)

William Nicholaus Lyimo, Tanzanian rapper (27)

David Denis, Tanzanian, entrepreneur (22)

Abigail Chamungwana, Tanzanian musician and advocate (17)

Emmanuel Cosmas Msoka, Tanzanian advocate (17)

Raphael Denis, Tanzanian advocate (20)

Judith Kitinga, Tanzanian activist (27)

Jean Sseninde, Ugandan footballer (28)

Natalie Robi Tingo, women’s right advocate (28)