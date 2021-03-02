Y! Africa presents #Africa500 | The continent’s Most Inspiring Youths and Generation of Change Makers (Central Africa)

Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and outside the continent. These youth are the ones whose innovative nature draws the awe of the world. These youth we have listed, because we call them the most inspiring African youth of the present time – whose names will stay on our lips a while.

Want to know them? We present the change makers from Central Africa:

Innoss’B, Congolese rapper (23)

Frida Nenembou, Cameroonian model (20)

Joel Embid, Cameroonian NBA basketballer (26)

Cyrus Kouandjio, Cameroonian NFL player (27)

Ayia Thierry Tenor Mengoumou, Cameroonian musician (22)

Onyama Laura, Cameroonian actress (28)

Brenda Formin, Cameroonian activist (23)

Detec Rouanmata, Cameroonian model (25)

Syndy Emade, Cameroonian actress (27)

Charles Arthur Locko Samba, Cameroonian musician (28)

Pascal Siakam, Cameroonian NBA basketball player (26)

Blanche Bailly, Cameroonian musician (25)

Junior Gourrier, footballer, Central Republic of Africa (28)

Kevin Bedot, footballer, Central Republic of Africa (28)

Ralph Kottoy, footballer, Central Republic of Africa (28)

Menodji Clarisse, Chadian singer (24)

Divina Maloum, Cameroonian activist (16)

Yxng Bane, Congolese rapper (24)

Cedric Mateta Nkomi, Congolese rapper (28)

Njie Efunden Daphne, Cameroonian musician (27)

Emmanuel Mudiay, Congolese NBA Basketball player (24)

Amini Cishugi, Congolese YouTube content creator (24)

Sandra Uwiringiyimana, Congolese activist (27)

King Imprint, Congolese YouTube content creator (22)

Jtcent, Congolese content creator (18)

Britt Assombalonga, Congolese footballer (28)

Bismack Biyombo, Congolese NBA Basketball player (28)

Sheryl Isako, Congolese dancer (15)

Cedrick Mabwati, Congolese footballer (28)

Yo Trane, Gabonese musician (27)

Mario Lemina, Gabonese footballer (27)

Anais Mombiela, Gabonese influencer (25)

Malick Evouna, Gabonese footballer (28)

Jennifer Ruth Ondo Mouchita, Gabonese model (28)

Vanessa Zommi, Cameroonian entrepreneur (22)

Jackson N. Enongene, Cameroonian entrepreneur (25)

Bamai Namata, Cameroonian entrepreneur (28)

Prince Mykel Enobi, Cameroonian entrepreneur (28)

Osvaldo Mokouma, Congolese entrepreneur (20)

Chris Silva Obame Correia Silva, Gabonese NBA basketball player (24)

Yannick Kimanuka, Congolese entrepreneur (22)

William Kalubi, Congolese musician (28)

Gaz Mawete, Congolese musician (27)

Tata Osca, Congolese comedian (24)

Jean-Désiré Dimitri Sosso Dzabatou “Naza,” Congolese musician (27)

William Nzobazola, “Ninho” Conoglese rapper (24)

Jonathan Malangu Kuminga, Congolese NBA basketball player (18)

Demos Memneloum, Chadian judoka (26)

Dieudonne Ntsengue, Cameroonian boxer (23)