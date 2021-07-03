Women and the Domino Effect on the #TheVoiceNigeria tonight

Tonight on The Voice Nigeria season 3, it was the women who stole the show completely. The Live Shows fully kicked off tonight, and three performers from each team took the stage. Each team brought it, representing their coaches and making them proud, but, unfortunately of the three members of a team, the coach could only opt to save one.

Coach Waje of coursed saved Elizabeth, evidently subjecting Inioluwa and Nuel Ayo for fan vote. Coach Darey, saved Esther, and left Jerimiah and Kpee’s fate on the show to the fans. Coach Yemi saved the emerging Kitay, and put up Anu and Toeseen for possible eviction. And Coach Falz obviously saved Naomi Mac, leaving Dapo and Tamara to the fans.

Of the four contestants that were saved, three were women, and of the three women saved, two were clear cut, and the two most powerful vocalists on the show; Naomi Mac and Elizabeth. In fact you can go as far as declaring either of the two a possible winner of the show.

And even asides who was saved and who was not, the women tonight in general were highly entertaining, and exciting. Performers like Anu and Toeseen, both seemed an inch away from being saved as they were both the second best performers tonight on their respective teams.

Like the Nigerian Idol this season which was dominated by men, the Voice Nigeria this season is dominated by the ladies, and it is honestly a pleasure to watch. Singers like Naomi are damn near angelic and can stand on any stage and go up against the best.