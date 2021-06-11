Wizkid’s level, Masterclass on fainting, 33k Uber fee | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day Nigerians take to social media to have a good laugh. Here are some of the posts that had people cracking up.

1.

Don’t flex if your bank account ain’t built like that.

2.

Probably. Lol.

3.

Ladies, let’s hear it?

4.

Especially when the work was too much.

5.

Kids do the dandest things. Lol.

6.

Lol, he’s been doing meth not math.

7.

Reply energy =100%.

8.

Frog jump preferably.

9.

Honestly, I can see this happening. Lol.

10.

This joke is hilarious.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed June 11, 2021

FG abandons Twitter for Koo, CBN to launch its own cryptocurrency | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top stories you should not miss. FG declares ...

Chinedu Okafor June 10, 2021

Two rounds of drilling, Fate of Yahoo relationships | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day we take to social media to catch a few laughs, here are some of the funniest posts that ...

Kola Muhammed June 10, 2021

Nigeria’s population hit 211m, Judiciary workers suspend strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top stories that should not escape your attention: ...

Chinedu Okafor June 9, 2021

‘EFCC Officer’ investigating wife, Fastest way to know you are poor | Funny posts we saw today

Everyday Nigerians take to social media to catch a few laughs. Here are some of the funniest posts that got ...

Kola Muhammed June 9, 2021

Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world, Medical doctors leaving Nigeria in a hurry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top 5 stories that you shouldn’t miss.  Nigerians ...

Chinedu Okafor June 8, 2021

True meaning of Surprise, Children kissing in public | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day Nigerians take to social media to get a good laugh. Here are some of the posts that got ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail