With Toprite, building a good house is affordable

PureChem Toprite

Due to economic reasons, owning a house in a country like Nigeria can cost sweat and blood.

There’s the cost of acquiring the land for use, the cost of labour to settle, an ‘almost normal’ need for an average Nigerian to run helter-skelter to accumulate the capital for building materials; all these to get a roof over one’s head.

However, it is true that the majority of challenges faced after building a house like torn roofs, punctured ceilings, collapsed buildings etc., are very much avoidable. Quality materials can be affordable.

Basically, ‘Affordability doesn’t mean substandard’ is a message Toprite Fibre Cement Roofing and Ceiling Sheets, a subsidiary of Purechem Industries Limited (PIL), Nigeria’s leading green product company seeks to pass.

Toprite Fibre Cement Roofing and Ceiling Sheets offer products that are 100% asbestos-free.

Using the latest Hatschek process equipment, with a mix of cement, non-asbestos fibre and additives, Toprite creates highly durable, fire resistant and economical products to aid the infrastructure industry.

With this innovation, developers can worry less about cost, quality and top-notch finishing of houses.

Toprite Fibre Cement Roofing and Ceiling Sheets are strong, long-lasting, and can withstand all weather. This is the definition of affordable housing and quality accommodation; this is the definition of making the ‘rite choice’.

Call TOPRITE 08125362926 / 08129998998 or send a mail to [email protected] for more enquiries.

