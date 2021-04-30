Why rapture will happen soon, 50K for photoshoot | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I bought my first bitcoin 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/mHLAXXEb6O — Samuel🪄 (@samuelthe_kid) April 30, 2021

Lol… byeeee

2.

Netflix is such an interesting movie 😍 — Alhaja Adiaha 💞 (@Oluchiudofia) April 30, 2021

*Confused sigh*

3.

When you give 200 Naira of the 1000 Naira you just found on the floor to the kid who said he just lost his money pic.twitter.com/jQEsocD4TW — JIGGAMAN💀💀 (@IamTOKOOL) April 30, 2021

Lol… Wahala

4.

when you finally get admission after writing jamb 8 years but they gave you Yoruba pic.twitter.com/pQL5UsQfPP — Aaron 🌻 (@ayotund3) April 30, 2021

Hehehe… No way!

5.

NEPA:our office is on fire

FIRE STATION:we can’t come

NEPA:why

FIRE STATION:una no give us light to pump water pic.twitter.com/NLSMhLu3N0 — inofitcap (@Inofitcap) April 30, 2021

I’m sure it be goin’ down like this

6.

For the love of sanity!!!

7.

These days nobody status dey reach 24hrs..once the person way you post for see am,DELETE!!…..even birthday post 💀 pic.twitter.com/XyQjI9AFf8 — DADDY_GEE_HOE♋ (@DANNYDINDU) April 30, 2021

Where’s the lie?

8.

After spending almost 50k for photoshoot after that day what next? — horlar savage❤️😒 (@Olarewaju03) April 30, 2021

The next day, you post the picture!

9.

Just finished cooking spaghetti. Tried to drain out the excess water from it, half don pour inside sink😭

Lmaooooopainnnoooooooooo😭 pic.twitter.com/YwCXKyuRax — Hassan☘️ (@hasky_x) April 30, 2021

Wahala like spaghetti

10.

[sneezes and coughs at the same time]



*adds multitasker to resumé* — Yitzhaćk (@riffsnbeards) April 30, 2021

Lol…