When waiting finally pays off | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: So, it was between your first and your second [child].

Adeola: Yes, it was between my first and my second [child] that there was a nine-year secondary infertility. It was one of my challenges of life. It was years ago. People said “you have one daughter, what’s your problem? Some people don’t have any daughter at all.”

But it was like I didn’t have a child.

My daughter will ask me: “Mummy, did you offend God? Are your prayers not being answered?”

Chude: Right…

Adeola: Anyway, it was a journey where I felt that my life came to a halt for like seven to eight years. I said “God, I am not going to ask you for too many thing, I will just ask you for one thing.”

Eight years is a long time to have put your life on hold because you are asking God for one thing.

But it happened. At 43, I had my second child. I was high-risk, but God was God.

N.B.: Adeola Azeez is the former Deputy Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Nigeria. The extended play of this interview will also be available on the podcast from 10:00am (WAT) today.

