What’s next after the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests?

Saturday’s turn of events on the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests confirmed what we already know: that the government would mount a resistance. The police in anti-protest gear and the army had occupied the area even before protesters arrived, and when they did, harassed, intimidated and threw some into Black Marias. Although the protest turnout was significantly less than expected, and reportedly no life was lost, nothing constituted an affront than that singular action from the government.

The #OccupyLekkiTollGate demonstration was a mass resistance against the reopening of the now-infamous Lekki Toll Gate, where peaceful protesters of the #ENDSARS movement were shot and injured by the Nigerian army last October. The decision to resume tolling at the gate last week had many Nigerians in outrage, and saw youth representative Rinu Oduala pull out from the Lagos #ENDSARS panel, on the account that justice was yet to be served to victims.

The #ENDSARS movement, and other adjacent indignations that will likely arise, means Nigerians have found their voice politically as they push for much-deserved social change in the country. But ultimately, this is a war, and warfare requires critical strategy and brainstorming. On Twitter, someone had suggested that funds should be raised to have the Lekki Toll bulldozed to the ground. While this act will not bring justice to the victims, or compensate their families, it means that the toll booth would cease to exist as a profit-making machinery.

The Lagos judicial panel set up to investigate the Lekki shooting may have been compromised, but seeking justice for the victims is one way to immortalise them. More political education needs to be done to embolden the people, and an understanding of civic rights. In a democratic society as ours, protests are an exercise of constitutional rights and can be wielded at any time. Furthermore, a liberation movement that doesn’t center women, LGBTQ people, and other marginalised persons in the country is hypocritical. More than ever, Nigerians need to understand intersectionality, the idea that people can be oppressed on different fronts and at the same time.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2021

Here’s what we know about the violent ethnic clash in Oyo

The state of Oyo has been seized by violent clashes between Hausa and Yoruba residents in Shasha area of Ibadan, ...

Bernard Dayo February 12, 2021

Going for the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests? | Here’s what you should bring along

As Nigerians peacefully protest the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate tomorrow with #OccupyLekkiTollGate, it is important we take lessons ...

Omoleye Omoruyi February 10, 2021

#EndSARS and Igbos: Nigerians still don’t see divisive tactics when it is glaring

About three months since the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful protesters. More than three months since government thought of ...

Bernard Dayo February 8, 2021

#OccupyLekkiTollGate is proof that the government can’t be trusted to deliver justice

In response to the decision to reopen the Lekki Toll Gate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by ...

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2021

Nigerians are resisting the CBN’s crypto ban with #WeWantOurCryptoBack hashtag

Nigerians on social media are expressing their displeasure in what they perceive is an attack on their financial autonomy by ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2021

How women from IDP camps are getting back their livelihoods

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are persons who have been displaced by natural disaster or conflicts from their homes, and with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail