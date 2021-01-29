Whatever life throws at you is life | The Daily Vulnerable

Whatever life throws at you is life.

Whatever it is, it is life.

Stop thinking of trouble as something you don’t deserve or something you shouldn’t get. Stop thinking that life is unfair.

Rather, think about life as life.

Whatever ball is kicked at you, play it. When life throws you around, decide what you are going to do with it, and do it.

