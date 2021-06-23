What you need to know about Netflix’s first African reality series ‘Young, Famous & African’

Netflix has been strengthening its foothold in the African market since the streamer announced back in 2018 that it was going to produce more African shows. Collaborating with local creators has been on a winning streak, in a way that showcases African stories to the world. In another move, Netflix has it eyes on making the first African reality series titled Young, Famous & African. Today, it released the cast list, which will give fans a glimpse into the exciting lives of some of Africa’s most popular celebrities. 

Like a real-life soap opera, it follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright, says the show’s synopsis.

The stars, who, one by one revealed their series taglines on their Instagram accounts, include South African entertainment industry royalty, Khanyi Mbau, who said, “My friends call me the OG, the original gold digger”, Tanzanian bongo flava mega artist, Diamond Platnumz who lovingly speaks on his romantic side and, said, “I think I’m too romantic. The way I treat my lady it’s as if she is my wife”, Nigerian singer 2Baba, who said, “It’s B Red in the building, Fresh King don come” and rapper, Nadia Nakai, who calls out her seasoned hustle.

The cast also includes stellar African stars including renowned South African DJ, Naked DJ, Diamond Platnumz’s  ex-wife, Zari the Boss Lady, who is from Uganda and is a renowned businesswoman, musician and socialite, Nigerian model, presenter and actress, Annie Macaulay–Idibia, South African actor and media personality, Andile Ncube and  Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry

The show is created and executive produced by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa. Adelaide Joshua Hill joins as executive producer from Urban Brew Studios. Young, Famous & African is expected to release in early 2022. We will keep you updated on any new development.

