What we know about the latest school abduction in Kaduna

Kaduna

Banditry and kidnap is on the fast rise and the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna is the latest site, suspected gunmen invading the college and abducting a still-undisclosed number of students before dawn on Friday. According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command Mohammed Jalige speaking to Channels Television, the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

In addition, he explained that security operatives were mobilised to the college after hearing about the attack and were able to secure the remaining students. This incident is continually show the near-absence of security in Northern Nigeria. Last December, more than 300 schoolboys were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Zamfara. And although they were returned, Boko Haram took responsibility of the abduction.

In February, 279 schoolgirls at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara were kidnapped. Boarding schools in northern Nigeria have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom by armed criminal gangs, and until security in the region is beefed up, the trend will continue.

