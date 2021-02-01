What I learnt from my interview with Adeola Azeez | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo

What I learnt from her life is also what was emphasised here today. It’s a lesson I learnt from her while observing her through the years and I hope it showed through today, which is that you can be a river that keeps giving and then still keeps flowing.

That openness to life; you can be the Deputy Managing Director of an international bank and you can still be a human being that a person can reach out to, or pick from. You can still be someone that can light other people’s fires! 

There are so few popular examples of that in our space and I’m excited that someone like her can stand as a beacon of life that can give and still replenish itself.

If you missed it, you have to find it on Wednesday on Pop Central Station on DSTV Channel 189 – at 8:00 pm and on Thursday on Ebony Life TV on Star Times satellite channel 191 and digital terrestrial channel 107 – at 7:30 pm.

The extended play interview will also be available on the podcast from 10:00am on Wednesday.

Let’s be human together.

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 29, 2021

Whatever life throws at you is life | The Daily Vulnerable

Whatever life throws at you is life. Whatever it is, it is life. Stop thinking of trouble as something you ...

Michael Isaac January 27, 2021

Embrace reality of adversity and keep moving | The Daily Vulnerable

The reality of the world we live in is that we don’t need to have more troubles, but different trouble. ...

Michael Isaac January 26, 2021

Living a joyful life | The Daily Vulnerable

Living a joyful life includes knowing how to be sad. What happens when you lose a loved one? What happens ...

Michael Isaac January 25, 2021

Plan for your emotional future | The Daily Vulnerable

You plan for your economic future, your financial future, your physical (health) future. But what about your emotional future, your spiritual future? What about the relationships ...

Michael Isaac January 22, 2021

Life happens in what is not said | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the most important things I’ve ever learnt in my life is to pay attention. I’ve learnt that when ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

Try to be conscious | The Daily Vulnerable

One of my mentors used to say that there are several kinds of people – one of which is malevolent ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail