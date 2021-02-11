What happened at Obalende, Replying ‘Delta Igbos’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wahala for Nigerian wey no sabi run 😢. Avoid Obalende area for now please 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YJyLN7Y0rv — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) February 11, 2021

Temple Run Obalende…

2.

If you were trending #DefendLagos & you're not currently at Obalende challenging those thugs & protecting Lagos from them, then I'm here to tell you you're a fraud. — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) February 11, 2021

What he said!

3.

Fill delta Igbo too in ur forms when the space for tribe comes up.

If delta Igbo isn’t in the option,then send mail for them to add it — Eye doctore (@eye_doctore) February 11, 2021

It’s the reply for us…

4.

Bro even if you can’t take boo out on Val’s day, invite her over lock the door throwaway key.



Make another man no go carry your babe comot 😂 — YorubaBoy® 🌶🌶 (@YorubaBoy__) February 11, 2021

You guys can plan Easter together…

5.

Hustle and make money so you can meet your basic needs, not cos you want to shock anyone.



You're not shock absorber. — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) February 11, 2021

Lol…

6.

Why is abbreviation such a long word — the_ugly_fine_boy 🦋 (@SHYDUDE03) February 11, 2021

The irony! We get it!

7.

Did you know a group of eyes is called an academy because they have pupils in them?? — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) February 11, 2021

What is this tweet?

8.

E don tey wey I see Butterfly, this economy hard, everybody dey japa go find greener pastures. — Omoniyi Israel (@OMOlSSY) February 11, 2021

Where is the lie???

9.

Dem go talk say money no dey lagos 😭😭 Na cap.. — Baby Boy 👿 (@bolaaaji) February 11, 2021

But where’s the money?

10.

If you’re retired military personnel, you’re not allowed to tint your hair another color



Practically because old soldiers never die — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famezz_vv) February 11, 2021

Lol…