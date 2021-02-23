What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured?

Niniola: When you are confident, it means you are not blind to the true state of things. It means that you can’t stay on one level; you have to keep moving. You have to keep improving on your craft.

You keep learning everyday. It is continuous.

Confidence shouldn’t give room for you to be rude, blind, or deaf.

Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated artiste.

Listen to this conversation

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 22, 2021

Show up, do the work, get better | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that ...

Michael Isaac February 18, 2021

Are you really lonely? | The Daily Vulnerable

When some of my younger friends say they are lonely, I sometimes find it very amusing. “What’s the manifestation of ...

Michael Isaac February 17, 2021

Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship]. However, let me ...

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

Throuples, Ghosting, Situationships & More | The Daily Vulnerable

How far has the world changed when it comes to sex and relationships – and what’s the true effect on ...

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

Exhume good energy and life | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: In your mind and heart, where are you now, and what’s next? Uche Sensei: Everything next is me; everything ...

Michael Isaac February 10, 2021

You have to fight if you want to live | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Cancer is one of the things that people are frightened of. You’ve faced the worst fear of so many ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail