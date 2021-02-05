Wema Bank to reward customers with ‘945’ promo

Wema Bank

Wema Bank has set out to make this season of love as eventful as possible for customers with a ‘14 Days of Love with 945’ promo.

The two-week-long promo will see the bank giveaway goody bags, airtime and even data bonuses to bring the spirit of love, good cheer and fun to all this season.

The social media campaign, slated for February 5 – 18, 2021, aims to encourage new and existing customers to transact and pay bills with the *945# string codes for a chance to win prizes.

The promo will test customers’ knowledge of the different *945# USSD string codes, wit and creativity in developing loved-themed messages and videos around the codes, among other activities.

Speaking on the campaign, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola said: “The *945# sting codes represent the ease and simplicity of banking that we offer our customers. Plugging into this festivity of love, we intend to remind our Wema Bank family that not only do we care for their ease of banking, but their general welfare and happiness is a concern of ours, hence the gift and goodies attached to this campaign.”

Even as customers go about transacting with the *945# string codes this season, hoping to claim one prize or the other, the Bank encourages them to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines and show love, not just to family and friends but to themselves as well.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor February 4, 2021

Sony Pictures Television announces exclusive first deal with EbonyLife

The companies will partner to develop scripted series centred on African culture Sony Pictures Television’s (“SPT”) international production division has ...

Sponsor February 4, 2021

How TECNO’s Blue Christmas changed people’s life forever

Because of TECNO, 20 lucky Nigerians had a great start to their year. We all know how unprecedented 2020 was. ...

Sponsor February 4, 2021

Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG, Bonang Matheba, Mo Sallah and others nominated for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

 *   Kenan Thompson to host the KCAs 2021, Monday 15 March at 16h30 WAT on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308) Actor, comedian and Saturday ...

Sponsor February 2, 2021

bCODE launches store and website for the Adidas brand

bCODE a multi-brand retailer for wellness fashion and lifestyle has announced the opening of their Adidas store in Nigeria (Lagos ...

Sponsor January 31, 2021

Five organisations supporting COVID-19 vaccination in Africa

The conversation around the pandemic has changed. It used to be about wearing face masks, consistent hand washing and staying ...

Sponsor January 29, 2021

Why everyone needs an ALAT digital bank account

What is that one thing you wish you could change about your bank? A better interest rate, no queues or ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail