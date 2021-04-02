Watch Victony’s horror-inspired video for ‘Maria’ featuring Falz

Victony

Emo/trap is in and Afrobeats is out. Just joking. Pink-haired teen singer-rapper Victony is perhaps trap’s youngest correspondent, arriving with songs like trippy emo single 2mins in Space in 2019. Then released his smartly articulated debut EP Saturn last year at eighteen, in collaboration with Mainland Block Party, a brand name known for throwing open-field parties in Lagos.

Victony is not only an artiste bristling with confidence, he’s also talented enough to have attracted rap mainstay Falz for a song titled Maria, which also appears on Saturn. Now Victony has released the visuals, which finds both of them in a vacant enclosure and having a date night picnic with women they brought over.

The video leans into themes of horror: a bottle-spinning game and a book containing symbols and signs soon devolves into Falz and Victony haunted by the spectre of a woman in the building. Simplest trope in the book but it works, partly because of Falz’s knack for making things funny. Watch the video below.

