Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘I Am All Girls’

I Am All Girls

As it is, South Africa is leading in the race of the African country with the most – and importantly, diverse – content on Netflix. Just yesterday, Gareth Crocker’s paranormal series Dead Places arrived on the streamer. This time, we are expecting I Am All Girls, a post-Apartheid mystery-thriller about a sex trafficking syndicate operating in South Africa.

The chilling story follows a special crimes investigator, Jodie Snyman (Erica Wessels) and a troubled cop, Ntombizonke (Hlubi Mboya). The two form an unlikely bond as they race against the clock to ensure justice prevails. Rounding out the powerful cast is Mothusi Magano, Masasa Mbangeni, Brandon Daniels and Donovan Lotz. 

The trailer has given enough footage into what the show is like. It’s moody and heart-racing, checking all the boxes of a standard thriller. Trigger warning, if you must proceed to watch the trailer below. Directed by Donovan Marsh (Hunter, Killer), I Am All Girls hits Netflix on May 14.

