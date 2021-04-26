Watch the trailer for animated short film ‘Light Strands’

Nigeria’s animation industry might not be as prolific as Nollywood, but it is making slow progress. After the release of Lady Buckit and the Motley Monsters last year, Nigeria’s first feature-length to arrive cinemas, the genre is looking towards another animated feature titled Light Strands.
The animation is a short from Schucks Media and a trailer has been released that offers a glimpse of what we should expect. First, the animation looks good, a fluid picture that tells the story of Sade who has just graduated from university and thrust into a world of uncertainties.
As she is faced with life’s challenges, she begins to question herself and her place in the world. The ending of the trailer ends in a bit of a cliffhanger, but what did we expect? Light Strands is out May 1.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
Leave a reply