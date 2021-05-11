Watch the romantic visuals for Oxlade’s ‘DKT’

DKT Oxlade

Emerging Afrobeats artiste Oxlade has just delivered the visuals for DKT (Dis Kain Thing) released last year, a song that followed a slew of collaborations and singles including the release of his well-lauded debut EP Oxygene. Oxlade blends lush tones of RnB/pop with Afrocentric sensibilities, a sonic appeal that him saw garner wide reception and recognition in 24 months.

In DKT, he conjures the same groovy melodies and harmonies with warm synthesizers and instrumentation. The visuals is just as lush and appropriate, finding Oxlade singing to his love interest in a room nestled with creeping vines and candles. Oxlade’s ability to emote his feelings with honest songwriting is a wholesome artistic feature.

Watch the video for DKT below:

