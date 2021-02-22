Watch PsychoYP and Azanti in the neon-lit video for ‘Ji Masun’

Ji Masun

Off their joint eponymously titled EP YP & Azanti, Vol. 1 released late 2020, PsychoYP and Azanti have released the video for Ji Masun, laidback and neon-lit and takes place in a club or lounge. The song is anchored on Azanti’s tale of knowing his worth as he sings to his love interest. Abuja-based rapper PsychoYP tweaks his trap sound to a looser flow, complementing Azanti’s singing.

Ji Masun is coming after the visuals for Focused, which was released about a fortnight ago. We wait to see what song from their EP the duo will make a video for next.

