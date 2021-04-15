Walking naked for money, What to do after getting an engagement ring | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

My vibrator fell out of my bag this morning in the middle of the road, while I was trying to cross…

These cars had to stop for me to run back and pick up "my penis".

.

Okada men were cheering me, I felt like disappearing. 😭 — NEFERTITI🌬 (@ETUKMMA) April 15, 2021

In this Nigeria?

2.

Those who save strangers pictures cos they’re attractive, are psychopaths. — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) April 15, 2021

Lol… where’s the lie?

3.

For the sum of 20 million naira, can u walk around shoprite naked for 10 minutes? — Baller G ♚ (@spunky_niga) April 15, 2021

Anything for the bag?

4.

Do women know that they are meant to give the man an engagement watch after receiving the ring? — Biyi Nifemi Tudors (@thebiyitudors) April 15, 2021

Lol… wahala be like marriage

5.

Please who can teach me how to invest in crypto? I have 10k to spare. In naira oh. — ULOMA (@ulxma) April 15, 2021

We have laugh to spare…

6.

In Lagos, once you have two things to do in one day in two different places, that’s it.



That’s the whole day. — 10X Tech Bro (@OdunEweniyi) April 15, 2021

Lol… where’s the lie?

7.

Her boyfriend turned down 3fully paid scholarship to stay with her…..isn’t this love? — OLA❤ (@iam__Ella) April 15, 2021

Lol… We’ll reply in a few months

8.

When rihanna said "shine bright like a diamond", mbah's head took it too personal. — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) April 15, 2021

Lol…

9.

How does Lai Mohammed say all those lies and nonsense with a straight face?? — McCoy Innocent (@mccoyinnocent) April 15, 2021

Should we tell him?

10.

Once she start saying “My son is my everything “ just know the baby father has Japa — Fairly Used Boyfriend⭐️ (@SmartBoss_ng) April 15, 2021

Lol…