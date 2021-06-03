W for Win! The Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Contest is open for entries

The Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Competition 2021 is now calling for entries – The 2021 Royal kiddies Essay Competition tagged “Write & Win” will test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged 5-12. It aims to develop writing skills, promote creativity and drive them towards excellence in their learning process.

Register your kids and get them rewarded for their creativity in this contest.

To apply:

Send an essay written by your ward with the topic “2020 A year to Remember, ” along with their royal kiddies account details to [email protected]


Note that their royal kiddies account must be funded with up to N20,000 for them to qualify. Ten kids stand a chance to win amazing prizes!  The top three essays will win Huawei Tablets and Royal Kiddies branded shirts, while the other seven finalists will be given N20,000 worth of prepaid gift cards for school supplies, and a royal Kiddies branded shirt.

Don’t have a Royal Kiddies account? Visit the nearest Wema bank branch to get started. Terms and conditions apply.

