VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in government agencies | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in govt agencies

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has expressed fears over a survey report highlighting persistent corruption, duplicity of functions, poor service orientation and other anti-business disposition in some of the Federal Government’s regulatory agencies – The Punch reports

The Vice President and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council further resolved to make the report available to the heads of the affected agencies in demand for sanctions where necessary.

Buhari will not support Tinubu presidency – Dr. Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido has stated that the days of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is numbered as President Muhammadu Buhari will not support Bola Tinubu’s candidature in the coming 2023 general election – Daily Posts reports

The former governor stated this at the inauguration of the Jigawa People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee in Dutse.

Wike pledges N500m to Sokoto, ignores debt owed pensioners in Rivers

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has on Wednesday, 20 January 2021, pledged a N500 million donation for the rebuilding of a burnt market in Sokoto State – Premium Times reports

The pledge was done on behalf of the Rivers government and is coming at a time his administration is yet to resolve a lingering dispute over the non-payment of pensions and gratuity to thousands of retired civil servants in the oil-rich state.

Igbo presidency best for Nigeria – Former Imo Speaker

Ike Ibe, a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly has maintained that an Igbo presidency come 2023 was best for Nigeria – The Guardian reports

He made this known on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 at a conference organised by South East 2023 Presidential Mandate in Enugu.

