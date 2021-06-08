vivo launches the V21 series to revolutionize smartphone photography with Brand New OIS technology

vivo is a brand dedicated to creating devices with clever designs and innovative technologies. They produce intelligent and innovative smartphones that integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Ever since vivo made their way into the Nigerian market, they have been combining the best elements of technology and style in smartphones to create an extraordinary life for young consumers.

The V-series being a high-end stylish model comes with the latest technology and is set to be a total game-changer for all consumers.

The V21 flaunts a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) selfie camera and brings the thinnest smartphone design ever produced by vivo to deliver the best possible mobile experience for users. The back camera also has the OIS feature. This means that photography on the device has been upgraded to a totally different level. It makes high-definition pictures and 4K quality videos with instant brightness and extraordinary stability a sweet mobile experience.

Talking about performance, the V21 has an extended RAM capacity – a huge performance software upgrade – that taps on ROM space in a practical and flexible manner. This provides an 8GB+3GB user experience. The phone can have numerous apps running concurrently without any annoying lags.

The display is superb with a high refresh rate for easy navigation through and across different applications on the device. It has an E3 AMOLED full-screen display which allows for natural colors that go easy on the eye. The device comes with a battery capacity of 4000mAh – to keep the device powered up – and a 33W flash charge – to fill up your phone faster.

With vivo’s unique Funtouch OS, the whole mobile experience is customizable to every user’s desired preference.

The V21 series is launching with an offer of instant gift rewards when you purchase any of the devices.

There was much anticipation around the launch on social media as fans couldn’t wait to see the incredible features that the device claimed to have.

The V21 launch, which was an online event, was hosted by a fashion favorite – Bolanle Olukanni. The launch also featured Fisayo Fosudo, a top tech reviewer who unboxed the device and took the audience through all the contents, as well as the incredible features of the V21.

Knowing how vivo takes advantage of every opportunity to reward consumers, the launch was no different. The audience was thrown some quiz questions with jolly rewards for those with the correct answers.

The V21 retails for N159,000 while the V21e retails for N129,000 and is available for purchase within all vivo authorized retail stores nationwide plus the vivo Nigeria official Jumia and Konga store.

