VidCon to host first-ever VidCon Now Africa

VidCon will feature Nickelodeon’s Culture Squad presenter Lerai Rakoditsoe as host alongside Chuey Chu, Mihlali Ndamase, Trevor Stuurman, and Diana Bahati

Global digital and innovative annual event VidCon will be hosting the first-ever VidCon Now Africa. The event focuses on African talent and the relationship between creativity and the digital world, something that ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) endorses as a leading mass media and entertainment network.

The newest member of the VCNA Culture Squad, Nickelodeon presenter of NickMusic on DSTV Channel NickToons, creative entrepreneur, social changemaker and conversation strategist Lerai Rakoditsoe joins the event as host, bringing an insightful perspective as a moderator as she also lives within the creative space. Her youthful perspective is what will guide the conversation under the theme Real awakening of connecting and recognizing black excellence: Empowering the black African voice while shining a spotlight on African talent.

Joining the panel discussion will be influencer, media personality and award-winning digital content creator, Mihlali Ndamase. Her insights into the conversation will provide intel on the digital lifestyle space and how her popularity has contributed to the overall movement of cyber content creation. Also joining the dynamic panel conversation is award-winning contemporary multimedia visual artist Trevor Stuurman. His work notably transcends into the global space, with social media being a successful tool in having his work be globally recognized.

Kenyan’s TV star, model, fashionista, reality star, and digital content creator for the millennial mommy movement, Diana Marua joins the panel from an eastern African perspective. Her social media presence, on Instagram specifically, has contributed to her already rising career and her insights will highlight the need for brand diversity in digital spaces when speaking to African black women. Last on the panellist and endorsing VCNA’s allegiance to authentic African storytelling will be Nigeria’s Chuey Chu. The TV host, compère, content connoisseur, director, self-proclaimed fixer, and social media sensation is an artist whose work has been magnified by social media, making his directorial and storytelling artistic perspective relevant to the conversation of content creation in the digital space.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 15:00 CAT and attendance can be accessed online on https://live.vidcon.com/. Follow the conversation and event details by following @VidCon on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

