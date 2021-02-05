Victor Asemota, Etop Ikpe and Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji… Here are the 10 notable Nigerian business influencers | From The Masterlist

Business, money and entrepreneurship can be dicey concepts- challenging to understand and hard to navigate. Fortunately, in this age of the internet, personalities have risen and taken it upon themselves to share their experiences, accessible nuggets and invaluable lessons on the commerce world. These voices have successfully garnered large followings because of the rich business content they provide and have also become influencers in the sector. Here are the 10 notable business influencers currently in Nigeria:

Victor Asemota: Fondly tagged ‘the Chief’, Victor Asemota is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, a writer, mentor, teacher and an advisor. He possesses and showcases an extensive knowledge of African entrepreneurship which has made him a magnet for those seeking business insights. He is always talking on the ways technology intersects with human life, finance and communication.

Utibe Etim: Utibe Etim is a front-end and back-end developer, with a self-titled business blog- utibeetim.com. His platform is used to share entrepreneurial opportunities, business information and so much more. He is one of the pioneer awardees of Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria YouWIN. Through his business blog, he has gained the status of a leading voice in the business world.

Etop Ikpe: Etop Ikpe is the co-founder and CEO of Cars45, Nigeria’s largest auto auctioning platform. Beyond that, Etop was the CEO of DealDey.com and also a Commercial Director at Konga.com. He’s managed to garner experience in transportation, automobiles, mobile communications technology, and marketing. This impressive C.V has made him a go-to source for vital business information. Etop has shown a distinct passion for helping young people and promoting entrepreneurship in Africa.

Ugo Obi-Chukwu: There are very few business sites that have garnered the prominence, reputation, and recognition Nairametrics has. It was founded in 2013 by Ugo Obi-Chukwu and has quickly become the go-to source for business news and tidbits. The financial resource blog provides one with business, investing, and financial information from Africa’s largest economy. Ugo Obi-chukwu “Ugodre” is a chartered accountant with over 16 years experience in financial management, corporate finance, financial analysis and retail investing.

Odunayo Eweniyi: Odunayo Eweniyo is quite popular on Twitter as a woman advocate but asides that she’s gained respect as a detail-oriented entrepreneur. She is the founder of PiggyBank.ng and consistently provides business opportunities for women using her platform. She’s also known to share nuggets on her social media space.

Nimi Akinkugbe: Nimi Akinkugbe is famous for her column, Money Matters With Nimi, where she provides simple, straightforward financial solutions. She is a personal finance and wealth management expert who moved from the corporate world to the entrepreneurial industry. She is the Founder and CEO of Bestman Games Ltd, the African distributor of customised editions of Monopoly, Hasbro’s world-famous game.

Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji: Samuel Aboyeji is the co-founder Andela, Flutterwave and future.africa. His success with these major start-ups has made him a credible source on business tips and an influencing voice in the business world. He tweets consistently on entrepreneurship, his past experiences and opportunities in the tech space.

Wole Oluyemi: Wole Oluyemi is a chartered accountant, writer, public speaker, investor and strategy advisor to business leaders, and corporations. He is the founder of companies like Agriko, Roedl & Partner and CorpERM. Tons of people follow him on Twitter for his consistent insights on how to run a sustainable enterprise.

Dipo Awojide: Commonly known by his Twitter handle, @OgbeniDipo, Dipo Awojide is a senior lecturer in strategy at the Nottingham Business School. He is a career and personal development coach and the founder of BTDT Hub. Ogbeni Dipo is almost always using his platform to talk on personal and career development.

Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr): Ola Brown is the founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria. This company provides air ambulances services to individuals and companies. Ola Brown sits on the board of the Greentree Investment Company, a Lagos based venture capitalist company. She is known to display extensive knowledge on various topics, ranging from investments, economics, gender issues, policymaking, healthcare to corporate governance. This impressive brilliance has made her a significant influencer in the business world.

