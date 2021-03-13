Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver special remarks during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021 on Monday 15 March at 16h30 WAT on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308). The Vice President, who will be introduced by actress Jennifer Garner, is set to appear as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation, which recognizes kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations.



“Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today,” said Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment. “Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges.”

Generation Change is ViacomCBS’ pro-social initiative that connects leaders and innovators with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement. Over the past several years, Generation Change has recognized some of the most noted thought leaders and influencers of our time including athlete LeBron James for his philanthropic work with the groundbreaking “I Promise School,” and Co-Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team and two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe for her passion to create positive changes, build social movements, and make sports and the world a more equal playing field when it comes to gender, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, and featuring show-stopping performances from Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will air live on Monday 15 March at 16h30 WAT on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308) and showcase fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

For more information on this year’s show, click HERE.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.