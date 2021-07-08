Vendors who don’t accept transfers, The only teachers who know how to flog | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Do you guys also experience this headache with vendors who don't take transfers? — A Nigerian FAQ (@NigerianFAQ) July 8, 2021

It’s the stress for us!

2.

Trying to listen to Beyoncé’s Lemonade for the first time ever. — misadventures of flapjack (@_Miiguellll) July 8, 2021

Lol. It’s 2021! Keep up!

3.

Normally e no suppose better for Buhari but na the people way vote am e no go better for & the people way still dey use VPN to defend am on Twitter. Aiye yin mabaje ni. Eyin oloriburuku gbogbo. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) July 8, 2021

E for energy!!!

4.

Who do I gotta fuck to get a new car please? — Renè The Leader ❤ (@Rene_noire) July 8, 2021

Lol. Wahala be like GWag!

5.

So, Davido fans are not allowed to attend winners church😭😅🤣 — ELRUFAI 🖤🇳🇬 (@AbdullahiRufa14) July 8, 2021

Lol… what is this tweet?

6.

Maybe after FGN expropriates Multichoice and there is no longer Premier League or Big Brother to distract us from their wickedness, the Revolution can finally commence. — Mitchell Obama (@Ambrosia_Ijebu) July 8, 2021

All things work together for good.

7.

DSTV don dey call people to remind them to renew their subscription, omo this SAPA na worldwide 😂😭 — Tife 🌚🇬🇧 (@Tife_fabunmi) July 8, 2021

Lol.

8.

Don't steal live catfish. It's not really worth it. 🥲 — Hauwa 🌟🌬 (@Hauwa_L) July 8, 2021

There’s a story here.

9.

Me: I want to buy this iPhone but is too expensive



Some random guys on YouTube: pic.twitter.com/8Lb9334iLG — 𝕻𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖑 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖆𝖉𝕬𝖘𝖘 ✞ (@Phenomenalguy_) July 8, 2021

Where’s the lie!

10.

If your intro-tech teacher doesn't know how to flog, you didn't attend secondary school in Nigeria. — Becky 💋❤❤❤ (@beckyfrancis_) July 8, 2021

Honestly, this is no joke!