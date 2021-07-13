Usifo Ataga: It’s time the Police applied legal steps rather than ‘meet-and-greet’ rounds

The story of Chidinma Ojukwu and the late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga is one that most Nigerians are familiar with by now. Even the lady might need no introduction at any Police Station across the country, due to the virality of the case.

Weeks ago, news had broken about the gruesome murder of Ataga in Lekki, Lagos, and investigations by the Police revealed that the alleged criminal mastermind was Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-Level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos. 

Following a public confession to the crime on June 24, what should naturally follow is for the 21-year-old lady to be charged to court by the Police. However, Nigerians were taken by surprise when the murder suspect made the headlines again on July 12th, making a U-turn on her previous statements and confessions. 

In a most recent interview with the police media team which was aired by Crime Fighters TV, Ojukwu denied the allegations while implicating the family of the deceased in the process. She claimed that she walked into the room from an errand only to find Ataga stabbed, blood everywhere and the apartment in shambles.

In the recording of the interview, she claimed her earlier admission of stabbing Ataga to death was made under pressure and fear that people would not believe her.

Ojukwu then added that Ataga “wasn’t in a happy marriage, he was just more of catering for his kids.

This latest dramatic chapter in a case many felt had been unnecessarily prolonged would impress every observer as an attempt to muddle up a murder case.

On July 1, the Police had claimed that Ojukwu was yet to be charged to court because investigations were still ongoing. If this latest revelation by the prime suspect is to be considered, then it may be back to square one for the Police and their investigation. 

Many Nigerians have already started expressing concerns about the possibility of bungling the case while some blame the Police for the media circus cum celebrity treatment that a murder suspect appears to be enjoying.

With the case already enjoying the kind of public attention that would put a media project to shame, the onus remains on the Police to live up to expectations and not betray what would appear to be an already weakened trust bestowed on their institution and the country’s entire justice system. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed July 12, 2021

Information Blackout: Protest by the Press is alarm on the danger of democracy without watchdogs

A glance at any newspaper stand across Nigeria on July 12 would have brought one striking observation – most of ...

Kola Muhammed July 11, 2021

The Sultan passes but his Sound lives on

It was supposed to be a Sunday billed for a gladiatorial spectacle of soccer, and any other issue would be ...

Ado Aminu July 10, 2021

Once again a mob calls for blood in a new blasphemy case in Northern Nigeria

A mob of young Nigerian Muslim men in Sokoto, stormed the palace of Sultan, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday carrying ...

Kola Muhammed July 8, 2021

The Court may have vindicated Kemi Adeosun but does the ruling erase the blot of forgery?

After the dust appeared to have long settled on the allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) ...

Kola Muhammed July 7, 2021

Are Nigeria’s Northern elites truly jittery about Southern pacts?

It is becoming a case of cause and reaction. Whenever there is a meeting of the Southern leaders, especially the ...

Kola Muhammed July 6, 2021

Southern governors are leading the charge for a restructured Nigeria and we love it

From the arrest and re-arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), nearly four years ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail