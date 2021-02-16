U.S. Court to sentence fraudster; Invictus Obi, ‘COVID-19 vaccines risky’ – NCDC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest things you shouldn’t miss out on:

U.S. Court to sentence fraudster, Invictus Obi

Nigerian American-based fraudster, Invictus Obinwanne Okeke will be sentenced by a court in the United States today, Tuesday, 16th February – The Punch reports.

Invictus, who was once listed on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 will be sentenced by a Virginia Court in the United States, following his arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on August 6, 2019.

He also later pleaded guilty to two charges of Internet fraud in the US that caused $11m losses to his victims. Invictus risks a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

COVID-19: ‘Vaccine comes with certain risks,’ – NCDC

Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, has stated that the COVID-19 vaccines come with a certain amount of risks – The Cable reports

The minister made this known at the presidential task force (PTF) briefing on Monday, 15th February, where he also stated that arrangements have been concluded for effective distribution of the vaccine.

“It is important to stress that all COVID-19 vaccines carry a certain amount of risk, and any vaccine not approved by the federal ministry of health through its agencies cannot be used in Nigeria,” he said.

Okonjo-Iweala emerges DG of the World Trade Organisation

Former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emerged the first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday, 15th February – Premium Times reports

The finance expert was confirmed the DG of the organisation in a statement after the United States had last week, announced its endorsement of 66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala for the top job.

Buhari calls for unity following ethnic clashes

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians following several reported ethnic clashes – The Guardian reports

The president, in his statement, also vowed to protect all religious and ethnic groups in the country after a deadly clash between communities at a market in the southwest over the weekend.

COVID-19 Updates

