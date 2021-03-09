University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and University of Nigeria… Here are the top 10 universities in Southern Nigeria | From The Masterlist

Depending on their product and marketing strategy, companies are known to reach and seek out a youth and student audience. Marketers often visit educational institutions to sell their items, host exhibitions and engage with a large number of young people. Based on Cybermetrics Lab’s most recent ranking, we’ve compiled a list of the best universities in Southern Nigeria, which you can include in your next marketing campaign.

University of Ibadan, Oyo: The University of Ibadan is a public research university in Nigeria that is situated in the city of Ibadan. University College Ibadan, one of the University of London’s many campuses, was established in 1948. It is Nigeria’s oldest degree-granting institution, having been founded as an independent university in 1963.

Covenant University, Ogun: Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a private Christian university. It is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Association of African Universities, and the National Universities Commission. It is also affiliated with the Living Faith Church Worldwide. The university has built quite an impressive reputation in a relatively short among of time.

University of Nigeria, Enugu: The University of Nigeria, or UNN, is a federal university in Enugu State, situated in Nsukka. The University of Nigeria was founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1955 and formally opened on October 7, 1960. It has three campuses in Enugu State – Nsukka, Enugu, and Ituku-Ozalla – as well as an Aba campus in Abia State.

Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun: Obafemi Awolowo University, previously known as the University of Ife, is a Nigerian university operated by the federal government. The university is located in the ancient city of Ile-Ife in the Nigerian state of Osun. The university was founded in 1961 as the University of Ife by the regional government of Western Nigeria, led by late chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, and was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University on 12 May 1987 in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

University of Lagos, Lagos: The University of Lagos, also known as UNILAG, is a Nigerian public research university. It was founded in 1962 and is one of Nigeria’s five first-generation universities. In major education journals, it is ranked among the best universities in the world. In the Lagos Mainland, the University currently has three campuses. Currently, the University of Lagos accepts over 9,000 undergraduate students.

University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt: The University of Port Harcourt is a university in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. It began as University College, Port Harcourt, in 1975 and received university status in 1977. Times Higher Education rated the University of Port Harcourt sixth in Africa and first in Nigeria in 2015.

Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo: The Federal University of Technology Akure was founded in 1981 as part of a Nigerian government initiative to establish universities dedicated to producing graduates with both practical and theoretical knowledge of technologies. It is situated in Akure, the state capital of Ondo.

University of Benin, Benin: The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is a Nigerian research university in Benin City, Edo State. It was established in 1970 and is one of the universities owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited the university’s faculties and departments.

Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo: The government of the former Ondo State, headed by the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, founded Adekunle Ajasin University as Obafemi Awolowo University in March 1982. In 1985, Navy Commodore Michael Bamidele Otiko’s succeeding military government changed its name to Ondo State University. Following several unsuccessful name changes by subsequent administrations, the University was renamed Adekunle Ajasin University in 2014.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo: Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is a Nigerian tertiary institution in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The university has 30,000 students and over 3,000 employees, including contract staff.

