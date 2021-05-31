UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

UniAbuja expels 46 students for misconduct

46 students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have been expelled by the school’s Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct – The Nation reports

Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, 30th May. Yakoob revealed that the misconduct was a breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

“Senate at its 175th Regular Meeting held on May 27, considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee and after due diligence, approved the expulsion, rustication, retrial and exoneration of the affected students. The expelled students cut across several departments, while 15 of the students are in their 400 level, 20 in 300 level, eight in 200 level and three in 100 level,” the statement reads

Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has lengthened its strike action by two weeks for the Federal and State governments to address the issues of welfare of their members across the country – The Guardian reports

The update is contained in a communiqué at the end of the association’s 41st Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) which was held in Nnewi/Awka, Anambra, between May 25 and May 29.

Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the National President of NARD, disclosed this in a communiqué made available to newsmen.

Former adviser to Goodluck Jonathan reportedly shot dead in Owerri

Former political adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has reportedly been shot dead in Owerri, Imo State – Premium Times reports

Gulak, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen, according to a report by Leadership newspaper. The publication also disclosed that Umar Ardo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and personal friend of Mr Gulak, confirmed the killing.

“I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak,” Umar Ado said.

Fire razes Ladipo Spare Parts Market

Fire razzed the Alapeju section of the Ladipo market in Mushin area of Lagos on Sunday, 30th May – The Cable reports

Officials of the Lagos state fire service who arrived at the scene revealed that the incident had occurred on Sunday morning.

“We are currently attending to Fire emergency at spare parts sales line, Alapeju section of Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Gunmen set ablaze newly built INEC office in Imo

Newly completed office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been set ablaze at Okwudor community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State – The Punch reports

According to INEC, the arson attack took place around 11:30 am on Sunday, 30th May.

In a statement titled, ‘INEC office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State set ablaze’, the electoral body’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the latest attack makes the total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide 42.