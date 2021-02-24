Understanding your ‘one-minute man’, Indebted unborn Nigerians | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Men are so obsessed with humbling women and that’s the only reason for this mess on my TL this morning.

Like how dare Tife post a DM from a fellow man like them. — Zi💫 (@Zirachukwu) February 24, 2021

You can’t demystify this one o…

2.

Unrelated but Sunny Neji songs used to rock weddings back in the day bruhh — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) February 24, 2021

Lol… Very accurate.

3.

Tell me how I'm supposed to breathe with no air… — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒 ❼🌍 (@krisayyor) February 24, 2021

You will die!

4.

You dey draw Bobrisky for body, don't you know it's risky. — King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) February 24, 2021

Lol… Someone did this?

5.

Your very close guys can be making waves, cashing out and spending all the billions in this world. Don’t you ever feel entitled, it’s their money not yours! — #LifeOfAnExtrovert 🔋🚀 (@_Abdulquyum) February 24, 2021

Preach!!!

6.

When you're a One minute man but she understands pic.twitter.com/YecxvVL4aq — Terror is Down bad 😔 (@AdeyemiTemilol8) February 24, 2021

Lol…

7.

Wahala for who dem never born. Y’all be easy pic.twitter.com/1CricMvW0D — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) February 24, 2021

Unborn Nigerians, hope you can divinely see this!

8.

Please how do I "unsend" a message in Twitter DM?



Help a brother before I trend😭😭😭😭 — Numen LA'BODE (@ItzLabode) February 24, 2021

Lol… Wahala for who shoot shot o

9.

lmao. omo, these customer care people are trying. 😂😂😂. imagine being homophobic and having to pick calls from a guy asking why his dildo has not been delivered. 😂😂😂. i’m die. — deecodees (@kassiusman) February 24, 2021

Lol…

10.

Share the money, mister!