UK to provide assistance to Nnamdi Kanu, Scientists begin research to improve food preservation in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK to provide assistance to Nnamdi Kanu

The UK has expressed readiness to provide “consular assistance” for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, after he was illegally arrested on Sunday, 27th June, by the Federal Government of Nigeria – The Punch reports

Dean Hurlock, Head of Communications, British High Commission in Abuja, revealed this in an interview the publication on Wednesday, 30th June.

Hurlock also disclosed that Nnamdi Kanu was neither arrested nor extradited from the UK, where he was based after he jumped bail in Nigeria in 2017.

“The British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian government about the circumstances of the arrest. With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission are providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide consular assistance,” he said.

Scientists begin work to improve food security in Nigeria

Scientists at the University of Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 30th June, began a 12-month research project to tackle the rising food shortage in Nigeria due to climate change – Premium Times reports

Clara Ifeanyi-Obi, the leader of the project, revealed in Port Harcourt, that the project is aimed at mainstreaming gender into climate adaptation efforts and addressing issues that hinder climate change adaptation in agriculture.

Ms Ifeanyi-Obi said the title of the research project was “Gender-responsive Climate Change Adaptation Initiatives in Nigerian Agriculture Project.” The project is also said to last for 12 months.

Illegal firearms: Senate passes bill to increase fine from N1,000 to N1m

A bill seeking the amendment to increase the fine for the illegal importation and sale of firearms, from N1,000 to N1 million, has been passed by the senate – The Cable reports

Titled, ‘Firearms Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021’, the bill was passed on Wednesday, 30th June, after the Senate considered the report of its committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

The new amendment altered some sections of the old act in order to increase the sanction for illegal arms dealers.

Okon-George, Onyekwere qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Some Nigerians, Patience Okon-George and Chioma Onyekwere have become Nigeria’s latest entry to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following their confirmation by World Athletics (WA) to compete at the games subject to official selection by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) – The Guardian reports

The two athletes have now swelled the number of Nigerian athletes that will provisionally be competing in the individual events at the games to 14.

World Athletics released details of all qualified athletes at midnight on Tuesday, June 29 following the expiration of the deadline for qualification.

Buhari: Nigeria’s problems not ethnicity, religion

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the complexities in Nigeria on the citizens as he revealed that it is neither ethnicity nor religion – The Nation reports

He said it was wrong for anyone to attribute the problems to ethnicity and religion.

“Our problem is not ethnicity or religion, it is ourselves,” Buhari said while receiving members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, who visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to present a compendium of five years achievements of the administration to him.