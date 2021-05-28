Ugo Monye accuses ‘Coming 2 America’ of design theft, NUT: Out-of-school-children may constitute threats | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Ugo Monye accuses ‘Coming 2 America’ of design theft

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Ugo Monye has reported that his popular Reale design was reproduced without authorisation in ‘Coming 2 America’ – The Cable reports

Released on March 4, the month-old movie is known for its diverse combination of African designs and fabric alongside colourful Ankara prints as the project featured Hollywood actors like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, and Wesley Snipes.

In a statement released by Ugo Monye Limited (UML), Ugo accused the designers and costumers of the movie for stealing his style and signature designs.

NUT: Out-of-school-children may constitute threats

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has called on the government to return out-of-school children back to the classroom as Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day on 27th May – The Punch reports

Dr Mike Ike-Ene, The Secretary-General of the union, in an interview disclosed that if the out-of-school children were not assisted, they would become a social menace to their educated counterparts. Mike went further to advise the government to remove all children wandering on the streets and enrol them in schools, adding that some of them were orphans, victims of herdsmen and bandits attacks.

Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammad Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya, a major general, as the new chief of army staff for Nigeria – Premium Times reports

This update was contained in a statement issued by the acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday 27th May.

Mr Yahaya is replacing Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, last week.

Nigerians to pay more for imported vehicles from June 1

Beginning June 1, Nigerians with a low budget would be unable to purchase cars while those with a high budget will pay double, as terminal operators in Nigeria have announced a 50 per cent increase in terminal handling charges for imported vehicles – The Guardian reports

Two Roll On Roll Off (RORO) terminals at the Tin Can Island Port, Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) as well as Five Star Logistics Terminal had two weeks ago announced an increase in their terminal handling charges by 50 per cent.

Health workers to get enhanced hazard allowance soon — Ngige

Healthcare workers in the Nigerian healthcare sector will soon commence earning an improved hazard allowance – The Nation reports

According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, conclusions are already in motion for the increase of the hazard allowance.

The labour minister gave the assurance while speaking at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Awka on Thursday.