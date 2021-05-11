UAC Foods Limited unveils new Gala variants – Gala Spicy and Gala classic

Crafted to deliver more value, the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic variants come in a bigger size, offering more spice and beef filling at N100 only.

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, today, announces the launch of two new variants of its well-loved beef sausage roll – Gala Spicy and Gala Classic. The new product variants, which come in a bigger 100gram size, have been carefully formulated to enrich the Nigerian snacking experience, on the go.

For existing and new beef roll fans, the all-time Nigerian favourite snack launches its Gala Spicy and Classic variants at N100. The Gala Spicy sausage roll is enhanced with extra flavour and spice (pepper) to match Nigerians’ love for delicious spicy food and snacks. The Gala Classic is a remake of the old Gala classic sausage roll, offering more in beef filling, taste and size, and giving consumers more value at a great price.

Dele Ajayi, Managing Director of UAC Foods Ltd, commenting on the product launch, said “UAC Foods Limited has been a partner to the Nigerian diet for over fifty years, offering nutritional products that enrich the Nigerian lifestyle. The launch of our Gala Classic and Gala Spicy variants is no different. Our commitment is to deliver great value at a great price to our consumers. I am certain that our consumers will enjoy the tasty experience of the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic”.

Gala is a leader in the sausage roll category in Nigeria. Satisfying Nigeria’s hunger since 1962, Gala beef sausage roll is trusted by millions of Nigerians to provide the fuel required to keep going at great value for money.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor May 11, 2021

TECNO Camon 17 makes a stunning debut with a vibrant fashion show

Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO, has taken centre stage once again with the newest phone in its CAMON series ...

Sponsor May 10, 2021

TECNO’s CBeyond comes to an end with a bang; names 6 winners

TECNO’s Cbeyond campaign has come to a triumphant end, with the smartphone brand coming through on its promise to give ...

Sponsor May 8, 2021

Easy steps to retrieve your NIN on ALAT

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique number given to every individual in Nigeria who has gone through the ...

Sponsor May 7, 2021

Africa Revenue Summit 2021: Experience modern strategies to driving the growth of sales and marketing

The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) has evolved over the past four years as the largest ...

Sponsor May 6, 2021

Actor, director, musician & philanthropist Idris Elba to host Africa Day Concert 2021

MTV Base, YouTube, and Idris Elba announce the return of the AFRICA DAY CONCERT 2021, which will be hosted by Golden ...

Bernard Dayo May 5, 2021

Netflix shares first look images from Lupin season two

Netflix has shared the first images of Lupin season two. The logline reads: “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail