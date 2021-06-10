Two rounds of drilling, Fate of Yahoo relationships | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day we take to social media to catch a few laughs, here are some of the funniest posts that got people cracking up.

Yikes!

2.

Two rounds of what? Someone should please explain.

3.

E choke. Lol

4.

Pants down and red handed. Lol

5.

Not even sure if this is funny or scary.

6.

Yo! She didn’t have to do him like that. Lol

7.

AYs, please come and defend yourselves.

8.

I can’t read fast, still love subtitles tho.

9.

Mr Speaker off your mic.

10.

The Peaky blinders or Mr Lecturer, expose your age.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed June 10, 2021

Nigeria’s population hit 211m, Judiciary workers suspend strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top stories that should not escape your attention: ...

Chinedu Okafor June 9, 2021

‘EFCC Officer’ investigating wife, Fastest way to know you are poor | Funny posts we saw today

Everyday Nigerians take to social media to catch a few laughs. Here are some of the funniest posts that got ...

Kola Muhammed June 9, 2021

Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world, Medical doctors leaving Nigeria in a hurry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top 5 stories that you shouldn’t miss.  Nigerians ...

Chinedu Okafor June 8, 2021

True meaning of Surprise, Children kissing in public | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day Nigerians take to social media to get a good laugh. Here are some of the posts that got ...

Ado Aminu June 8, 2021

#Kebbi88: Atiku decries increasing killings, Experts condemn low power generation despite interventions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you shouldn’t miss out ...

Chinedu Okafor June 7, 2021

Brazilian Spider causing erection, VPN Palaver | Funny posts we saw across social media today

Every day Nigerians take to social media to unwind, and despite the ban on Twitter, here are some funny posts ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail