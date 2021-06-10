Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 begins with an entertaining round of auditions

This week was audition week for the second season of the Trophy Extra Special Band competition and it was all the rave!

With the hopes of experiencing performances strong enough to turn them into fans, the judges (2Baba, Timi Dakolo and Cobhams Asuquo) were tasked with the responsibility of determining which of the bands will proceed to the next stage and compete for the grand prize of N10 million and brand-new musical instruments.

As expected in any audition for a talent show of this caliber, some groups smashed their performances, while others left us anticipating the end of their performances. The participating bands on the first episode included; Band of Five, Sounding, the Honey Band, Optimum Band, Wanda Band, Tritunez, The Benedicts, and Genial Sounds.

The most fascinating performance of the day was delivered by Genial Sounds – an all-girl band – who created an entire ‘owambe’ experience for the ages, thoroughly impressing the judges with an entertaining Lagbaja mashup. Of course, they were the first to walk away with green bands which secured their slot in the live shows. In fact, the judges attested to smelling jollof rice, small chops, and crisp currencies as they played.

In next week’s episode, more bands will perform and compete for the chance to take home the coveted N10 million and a set of brand-new instruments.

Will they wow the judges?

Find out on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 and GOtv, Channel 72, every Saturday at 7pm, with repeats on Wednesdays at 9pm. You can also follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand, and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout), episodes will be available every Sunday at 7pm on Youtube.

Trophy Extra-Special Band is an initiative of Trophy Extra Special Stout.