Trophy celebrates leading Beer Brand position with unveiling of tallest beer bottle

Consumers of premium lager, Trophy, were treated to a unique experience when the beer makers unveiled Nigeria’s tallest bottle over the weekend.

The epoch-making event which held at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos had in attendance, Trophy brand ambassadors: Falz and Femi Adebayo, celebrities, government officials, consumers, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the occasion, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji revealed that the decision to erect Nigeria’s tallest beer bottle which stands at 46 feet was borne out of the desire to commemorate Trophy’s feat as the number one beer brand in Nigeria.

“We are the leading beer brand in Nigeria today, especially in the South West where we have received a lot of love from our consumers, and that’s why we resolved to honour them with this one-of-a-kind experience,” she said.

Poets, dancers, drummers and praise singers were on-hand to thrill consumers who purchased at least six cans of beer—an experience the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami described as Waa Gbayi.

“The Numero Uno project we are experiencing today is the unveiling of the Trophy fibreglass structure which appears to be the tallest ever considering the absence of a record of its type according to the Guinness World Records. It is a follow up to the waa gbayi experience where we took the honour to the homes of our consumers by giving them a personalised experience of what it is to be an “Honourable” through activities such as praise-singing and socialising with free drinks,” Oyegbami said.

A loyal Trophy consumer, Femi Oyeleke who witnessed the event applauded Trophy lagers ingenuity with the creation and unveiling of Nigeria’s tallest beer bottle. The 38-year-old described Trophy’s commitment to doing something out of the ordinary as “refreshingly different”

Next up on the Numero Uno train is the ancient city of Ibadan where the 14 metres (45.9FT) and 3.8 metres (12.5 FT) in diameter bottle will also be unveiled.

More Pictures

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor April 2, 2021

The best Easter promo in 2021 is still on – Win ₦100,000 shopping voucher and more with Infinix

Infinix’s Easter campaign is underway and you and your family or friends can be part of the lucky winners to ...

Chinedu Okafor April 1, 2021

A Step-by-Step Guide to Enjoying Your Premium Spotify Account

A Step-by-Step Guide to Enjoying Your Premium Spotify Account If you’re a music fan, then you are probably a potential ...

Sponsor April 1, 2021

Fidelity Bank announces Profit Before Tax of N28.1BN

Proposes Dividend of 22 Kobo Per Share Fidelity Bank Plc, in a clear demonstration of its resilience and stability, has ...

Sponsor March 31, 2021

MTV Base to air exciting episode of Musicology featuring Masterkraft, Falana, others

Since 2005, MTV Base has taken up the important role of showcasing the best of Africa’s talent to the world. ...

Sponsor March 30, 2021

Patricia Technologies announces a new home for her non-crypto products and services on Glover Exchange

Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting in/and ...

Sponsor March 30, 2021

Mayorkun & L.A.X set to drop new OPPO collaboration project ‘Dance’

Global smartphone giant, OPPO Mobile partners with Mayowa “Mayorkun” Adewale and Damilola “L.A.X.” Afolabi to create a brand song for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail