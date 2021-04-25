Trendupp Awards announces call for nominations

We are pleased to announce the categories for the maiden edition of Trendupp Awards which is aimed at recognising content creators, influencers and brands across Nigeria based on different niches for their creative work. The award is slated to hold in June, 2021.

Themed ‘The Force of Influence’ the categories are divided into three groups – brands, Influencers/Content Creators and The Force of Influence.

The awards is made of 17 categories focused on brands, Influencers/Content Creators, some of the categories include:

Brand:

The Force of Collaboration, The Force of Content Creation, etc.

Influencers/Content Creators:

The Force of TikTok, The Force of Lifestyle, The Force of Creative Art, The Force of Comedy skits, The Force of Social Good, Etc.

And the most sought after award of the night will be – The Force of Influence award category which would recognise the influencer or content creator who commands the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space. Following nominations from the general public which will last 20th –

20th May, in order to maintain transparency and accuracy in the selection and screening processes, nominees will be screened and chosen by the Trendupp Awards judging council (a combination of respectable industry leaders).

To nominate your favourite influencers / content creators for any of these categories, visit https://www.trenduppawards.com/#Categories

Trendupp is a reward-based platform for creatives. Trendupp is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost digital marketing firm) known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria. Trendupp Awards seeks to recognize and celebrate the efforts of creatives, content creators, influencers, who have contributed immensely to the social media space in Nigeria.

Further details on the award can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp & website www.trenduppawards.com.