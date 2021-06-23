Trendupp Awards 2021 Nominees Reception: Aproko Doctor, ThisThingCalledFashionn, Erica, IfysKitchen, Olorisupergal, Sisi Yemmie, others attend

Reality TV Star, Natacha Akide popularly known as “Symply Tacha”, Pamilerin Adegoke, Streetchurch, Sisi Yemmie, Fisayo Fosudo, Olorisupergal, Aproko Doctor, Amazingklef, Enioluwa, Think Ifan, GGBDance, amongst others were the influencers and content creators present at the nominees’ reception for the maiden edition of Trendupp Awards, Nigeria’s first ever award for influencers and content creators, which held today, June 20, 2021 at Nord Automobiles showroom, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. The Awards seeks to recognize and celebrate the ingenious efforts of creatives; from content creators and influencers to brands and organizations who have contributed to the growth and expansion of the social media space in Nigeria.

Themed ‘The Force of Influence,’ this maiden edition is set in a total of 16 categories with the most coveted award of the night, “The Force of Influence” which recognizes the creative with the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space. And each of these nominees were presented with their certificate of nominations on Sunday 20th June 2021 in a calm, fun & pop reception hosted by NORD Automobiles

The main event of the awards is billed to be a virtual awards set to happen on JULY 4th 2021. This Maiden edition is sponsored by Pepsi Nigeria, presented by Dotts Media House and supported by MTV Base, Nord Motors, Popcentral TV, Vanguard Allure, Brand Communicator, KraksTV, YNaija and Naijaloaded.

The official hashtags are #Trendupp Awards #ForceOfInfluence and #ForAudaciouseOnesOnly

See Photos Here:

