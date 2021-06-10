Trendupp Awards 2021: Nigeria’s first ever influencers and content creators award unveil nominees

Popular social media influencers/content creators Mr Macaroni, Taooma, Don Jazzy, Diana Eneje, Tayo Aina, Lasisi Elenu, Iyabo Ojo, Don Jazzy amongst others have been unveiled in the recently released nominees list for Trendupp Awards 2021.

The award which is slated to hold on 27th June, 2021 seeks to recognize and celebrate content creators, influencers and brands across Nigeria based on different niches for their creative work.

Themed ‘The Force of Influence’, this maiden edition received over 31,000+ nominations from the general public, as confirmed by the Founder/CEO, Trendupp Africa – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr who also thanked the Trendupp Awards Jury made up of respected industry leaders for their transparency in screening nominees into the final shortlist.

Amongst the 90+ nominees unveiled, Tacha, Taaooma, Bobrisky, Mr Macaroni, Erica topped the list with several nominations. Some Other nominees for various categories include, JenniFrank, Fisayo Fosudo, Akin faminu, Instablog etc; all competing to be winners in their respective categories

On the nominees’ list, Trendupp Awards Judging council member and founder of Flutterwave/Andela, Iyin Aboyeji had this to say, “I am just very excited to the Trendupp Award platform for honoring these digital hardworkers and this just shows how long we have come as a nation where being a creative is eventually paying off majorly. Congratulations to all the nominees, they are all winners already”

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

Trendupp Awards 2021 (Nigeria’s first ever influencers and content creators awards) is powered by PEPSI NIGERIA, A brand known to be a huge supporter of music, digital, influencers, and content creators in the last 10years. Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa – a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – Foremost digital marketing firm in Africa – known as the leading force in influencer marketing in Nigeria for the past 5years.